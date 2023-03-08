Open in App
Nebraska State
KX News

Century’s Logan Nissley wins third-straight Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year

By Nick Jachim,

5 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Century High School’s Logan Nissley has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the third year in a row.

The 6-foot guard has led the Patriots (18-2) to the Class A state tournament , averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 steals, and 2.6 assists per game. Nissley is also currently ranked as the No. 91 prospect in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN and has committed to playing basketball at the University of Nebraska.

She has also been named Gatorade North Dakota Player of the Year in volleyball for the last two years.

Century’s Logan Nissley wins second straight Gatorade North Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year award

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Nissley as North Dakota’s best high school girls’ basketball player.

