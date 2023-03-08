Franchise tag deadline yields two top free-agent OT options for Titans

The Tennessee Titans did not utilize the franchise tag ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, March 7, which is nothing new for the franchise. However, the passing of the deadline was still significant for Tennessee.

Two players who were thought to be candidates for the franchise tag, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown and Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, did not receive it, meaning both will hit free agency.

While the Falcons not using it on McGary was not a surprise, the Chiefs not slapping the tag on Brown was, as franchise left tackles like himself don’t usually hit the open market.

Nevertheless, the best option at either tackle spot is now officially set to be part of free-agent pool. Of course, offensive tackle — and left tackle in particular — is a major need for Tennessee this offseason.

With Nicholas Petit-Frere at right tackle, the Titans would be more likely to go after Brown only, but with a new general manager who didn’t draft NPF, who struggled in Year 1, we can’t totally rule out McGary.

As far as what each could command, Spotrac estimates Brown getting a deal worth $112.1 million over five years ($22.4 million per), while McGary is projected to receive a four-year, $70.9 million deal ($17.7 million per).

While steep, this is what it costs to sign the top options on the offensive tackle market in this day and age.

Tennessee’s interest or lack thereof in one or both of these players will first be determined by what this team plans on doing.

If the Titans blow it up and rebuild with an eye on the future, there is less of a chance Tennessee brings in either of these guys. However, if a retool is in order, I’d expect Tennessee to make a run for at least one of them.

Adding a left tackle like Brown in free agency would no doubt be a game-changer for multiple reasons.

First, it would speed up the rebuild of the offensive line, and second it would open things up for the Titans with their No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which many expect Tennessee will use on a franchise left tackle.

For a look at the entire crop of free-agent offensive tackles, check out our article right here.