Bucks County Courier Times

Who wins gold at PIAA Wrestling Championships? See our predictions here

By Drew Markol, Bucks County Courier Times,

5 days ago

I never like going down this road — because I'm usually wrong — but I'm going to take a shot at predicting the final results in the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

Having 10 returning PIAA champions in Class 3A should make things easier, but strange things happen in Hershey every year, without fail.

So, we'll give it a go and hope for the best.

(area wrestlers in bold)

107 pounds: Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic) over Thunder Beard (Central Dauphin).

114: Nathan Desmond (Bethlehem Catholic) over Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township).

Note: Just a sophomore, Desmond already has two state gold medals after his win this week. Is he the next four-timer? Surely looks that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlxuR_0lBmaw9100

121: Mason Ziegler (Quakertown) over Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport).

Note: The first of two Panthers to win gold medals, Ziegler has never faced Nasdeo in high school — until Saturday night.

127: Vincent Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe) over Tahir Parkins (Nazareth).

Note: The Ohio State commit finishes his high school career with three state titles and a third-place finish as a sophomore. That's rare air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF3Sg_0lBmaw9100

133: Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) over Charlie Bunting (Nazareth).

139: Pierson Manville (State College) over Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic).

Note: Had to flip a coin on this one because it'll be razor close.

Check it out: CR South's Sadriddinov ready to roll area wrestling heads into regional tournaments

More: Quakertown's Gaj aiming for top step of podium at PIAA Wrestling Championships

145: Collin Gaj (Quakertown) over Mac Church (Waynesburg Central).

Note: This is a monumental task for Gaj against a two-time PIAA champ, but he earns the win.

152: Ty Watters (West Allegheny) over Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin).

160: Dom Frontino (Shippensburg) over Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny).

172: Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg Central) over Kevin Olavarria (McCaskey).

Note: Welsh, an Ohio State commit, ends his career with two state titles and two runner-up finishes. Impressive.

189: Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone) over Cole Bartram (Northern York).

For subscribers: Where area wrestlers are ranked headed to Hershey for PIAA Championships

215: Sonny Sasso (Nazareth) over Jose Garcia (McCaskey).

Note: Sasso, a Virginia Tech commit who beat Central Bucks East's Quinn Collins in last year's state final, goes a combined 73-0 in his last two seasons with another win in the state final this week. Just dominating.

285: Sean Kinney (Nazareth) over Nick Pavlechko (State College).

Note: Only a junior, Kinney already has a state title from last season and a runner-up finish as a freshman on his resume. All at 285 pounds, too, which is just unheard of for an underclassman at that weight.

Take a look: An impressive eight area wrestlers capture Southeast Regional titles

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com ; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Who wins gold at PIAA Wrestling Championships? See our predictions here

