News Channel 34

Port Crane man wanted for harassment, burglary

By Pat Giblin,

5 days ago

UPDATE: Brian Dart has been taken into custody. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office received six separate tips via phone and email in the first two hours after his warrant was posted.

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Brian Dart on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Dart is wanted for Aggravated Harassment, Burglary, Criminal Contempt, and Criminal Mischief.

He is roughly 5’5” tall and 205 pounds.

He was last reported to frequent the Route 7 area of Port Crane.

Anyone with information on the location of Dart is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants

Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line: 607-778-1196

Warrants Division: 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933

