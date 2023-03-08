Open in App
Auburn, AL
4-star TE Caleb Odom set to visit Auburn

By Keegan Pope,

3 days ago
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Two weeks after visiting Alabama, Carrollton (Ga.) four-star tight end Caleb Odom is returning to the Yellowhammer State, but this time he will be visiting Auburn, he announced on Wednesday.

Odom is the No. 125 overall prospect and No. 8 tight end in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 23 player in Georgia.

On3 rates Odom higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Ross Is ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the country, the No. 3 tight end and No. 6 player in Georgia according to the 2024 On300.

Caleb Odom seeing his recruitment take a major leap

In January, Odom took visits to Georgia Tech and Florida. He is also set to take a visit to Ole Miss this month (March 24) and has an official to Penn State locked in on June 9.

“They sit very high on my list right now,” Odom told On3 of the Nittany Lions. “Me and Coach Howle have a great relationship. I can’t wait to get up and meet coach (James) Franklin.”

As a junior this fall, Odom caught 64 passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $98K. The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value (PAV). The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

