Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
ABC News

DOJ to review Memphis Police Department following Tyre Nichols' death

By Kiara AlfonsecaAlexander Mallin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1isv5i_0lBmP7KQ00

The Justice Department on Wednesday confirmed it has launched a review into the Memphis Police Department's use-of-force and de-escalation policies, along with a separate review of specialized police units deployed in cities across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols , a Black man who died several days after he was beaten during a traffic stop in the city.

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, will release a public report upon the conclusion of the review.

The COPS office is set to conduct a review of "policies, practices, training, data, and processes related to MPD's use-of-force, de-escalation, and specialized units" at the request of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2jNc_0lBmP7KQ00
Brad Vest/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Memphis police investigate the scene of a crime, Sept. 7, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn.

The COPS office said it will also work to produce a guide for police chiefs around the country about the use of specialized units and how they should be properly managed.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols's tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta continued, "The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe."

MORE: Tyre Nichols case: 7th cop fired, 20 more hours of footage to be released

Nichols, 29, died after a violent traffic stop captured in body camera footage, which showed officers striking Nichols repeatedly.

His death prompted protests and unrest across the country.

Last month, Mayor Strickland revealed that COPS, along with the International Association of Police Chiefs, will conduct an "independent, external review" that will include assessing the department's special units and use-of-force policies "to honor Tyre and help make sure this type of tragedy does not happen again."

"While we no doubt have a long way to go on the road to healing, hopefully through our actions, citizens will see we are working to be better and that we are heading down the right path," Strickland said in a Feb. 3 bulletin .

The DOJ announcement comes one day after Memphis officials announced that more than a dozen police and fire personnel were charged in internal administrative investigations, and that a seventh officer had been terminated in connection with Nichols' death.

The release of about 20 more hours of video and audio recordings concerning the traffic stop was expected on Wednesday. The release was delayed, however, with no video, audio or records related to the city's administration investigation able to be released "until further order by the court" following a motion for protective order filed by defense attorneys Wednesday morning, the city said in a statement.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Tyre Nichols Probe: 7 From Memphis Police Fired, 1 Retired
Memphis, TN4 days ago
ATF agents raid wrong Tennessee motel room, detain innocent woman
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Memphis officials conclude investigation into fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, new footage to be released
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyre Nichols Case: More Videos, More Firings [VIDEO]
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Southaven double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Southaven, MS4 days ago
Double Murder Suspect for Arkansas Couple Death Identified
Harrisburg, AR4 days ago
Fired Memphis EMT said police impeded Tyre Nichols' care by refusing to remove handcuffs
Memphis, TN7 days ago
Video Shows Memphis Cops Beating Black Inmate To Death, Family Demands Justice
Memphis, TN9 days ago
Four hurt in car crash, traffic blocked
Memphis, TN4 days ago
5 pit bulls leave 3-year-old in critical condition
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy