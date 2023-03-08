Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
DogTime

Kansas Animal Shelter Implements ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions

By Patrick Kuklinski,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjRGn_0lBm5NOs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ5wo_0lBm5NOs00

(Picture Credit: Foto Zlatko / Getty Images)

Many dog owners find out through trial and error that, in some ways, having a dog is much like having a kid. There are always unexpected costs, new cool toys to buy, and a surprising number of household items that can injure your furry kid. Having a dog is expensive , bottom line.

For many, adopting a pet post-pandemic became financially unachievable. One Kansas animal shelter is trying to work around financial holdups. Helping Hands Humane Society is now offering ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions. As opposed to a usual set fee, they’ll accept any contribution above $20.

‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions Are An Effort To Send Dogs Home

Helping Hands Humane Society experienced an unexpected wave of intakes come early March. This is common for many animal shelters. Why? Early spring months sadly bring owner surrenders. Puppies bought as holiday gifts are now getting big and becoming potentially destructive. Many of these once-cherished gifts end up with a stay at a local shelter. The shelter stated they have little to no room for new intakes. Shelter staff hope that reduced-fee adoptions will send many longtime residents to new families.

“If you come in and you see a dog that you’d like to take home, you just name your price and let the adoption counselors know,” Director of Philanthropy Grace Clinton said. “Our hope in having a creative special in this way is really to promote adoptions. We’re really, really imploring our community; if you’ve been considering adopting, please come in and adopt at this time.”

Helping Hands is located at 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. You can view their adoptable pets here .

Helping Overwhelmed Shelters in Your Community

Of course, even with a reduced adoption fee, not everyone can make room for a new family pet. If you’re not willing to make a lifetime commitment but you can share your home, consider fostering. And don’t overlook your own community’s pets in need.

Although this Kansas shelter needs urgent help, many small shelters & rescues nationwide are certainly just as deserving. Moreover, if you can’t adopt from Helping Hands, consider fostering for , volunteering with, or donating to any shelter.

The post Kansas Animal Shelter Implements ‘Name Your Price’ Adoptions appeared first on DogTime .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to host 18th annual crowning ceremony
Lawrence, KS18 hours ago
Study: Kansas more prepared than Missouri for zombie apocalypse
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Kansas
Salina, KS3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ace gives Helping Hands high marks for encouraging dog adoptions
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Reunited: Topeka canine rejoins family thanks to neighbors, shelter staff
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Helping Hands implements ‘Name Your Price’ special for dog adoptions
Topeka, KS5 days ago
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
Topeka, KS10 hours ago
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Firefighters respond to Oakland house fire
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Warehouse on fire south of Topeka, firefighters responding
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Lawrence, Kan., looking to create pallet shelter village to address homeless in community
Lawrence, KS4 days ago
Body found in Gladstone matches missing teen’s description, family says
Gladstone, MO1 day ago
Is This the Coolest Missouri Small Town? The Internet Says Yes
Weston, MO4 days ago
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
Emporia, KS3 days ago
Kansas City-area teacher wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Kansas City, KS1 day ago
Veterinary clinics warn of uptick in bacterial disease spreading among pets
Overland Park, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy