College hockey: Fader named Sparger Scholar-Athlete award winner

Former Rice Lake Warrior Jordan Fader has been named the Max Sparger Men's Hockey Scholar-Athlete by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Fader is pursuing a master of business administration and has a 4.0 GPA. He received an undergraduate degree in accounting in spring 2022.

Fader has been named four times as an All-American Scholar from the American Hockey Coaches Association and was part of the 2022 NCAA Division III Academic All-American team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Last season Fader was a second team All-American by the AHCA and the WIAC Player of the Year after leading the conference in goals, points, shots, short-handed goals and hat tricks. He is a three-time captain of the Pointers and was part of UW-Stevens Point's 2019 Division III national championship team.

The WIAC Scholar-Athlete award is named after Sparger, who served as the commissioner of the Wisconsin State University Conference from 1971-93. To be nominated for the award a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, being in his last year of competition, on schedule to graduate this academic year and have competed for a minimum of two years. The award is based on academic achievement, athletic accomplishments and involvement in other campus activities and community service.

In five seasons with the Pointers, Fader has played in 108 games, scoring 33 goals and totaling 74 points. UW-Stevens Point won the WIAC tournament this past weekend to qualify for the Division III tournament. The Pointers play Augsburg in the opening round on Saturday.

In high school for the Warriors, Fader was a first team Big Rivers All-Conference player and an All-State honorable mention. He scored 49 goals and totaled 106 points.