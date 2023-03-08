Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 41 paving and pothole repairs continue this week

By Editor Skye Pratt,

3 days ago
Project will result in one-way reversing traffic control

– A paving and pothole repair project on State Route 41 near Cholame, from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to the Kern County line, will continue this week, resulting in one-way reversing traffic control.

From 8 am to 3 pm, travelers can expect one-way traffic control now through Thursday, March 9. Flaggers will be on both ends of the lane closure with a pilot car for travelers to follow. Work may continue for two additional days next week, depending on the weather.

Caltrans’ Shandon and Templeton North maintenance teams are performing the work on this $350,000 project.

Message and directional signs are in place, and travelers are advised to allow extra time for their commute through this area. Delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs provides traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County. Motorists can call (805) 549-3318 or visit the Caltrans District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

