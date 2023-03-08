Open in App
Nelsonville, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Athens Messenger

Nelsonville City Council fills last vacancy

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Messenger Staff Writer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9cEX_0lBlKh4n00

NELSONVILLE — Neil Sommers was appointed to fill the last of three recent vacancies on city council Monday .

Council voted unanimously to appoint the longtime Nelsonville resident during a special meeting at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.

Sommers said he originally moved to Nelsonville to attend Hocking College. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he came back to Nelsonville and has lived there ever since, about 20 years total.

“I have seen good things and bad,” he said. “I feel like the city’s on the upswing again. If my kids want to raise their kids here, I want to see what I can do to help with that.”

He works as program manager at Hocking Valley Community Residential Center, where he works with troubled youths.

“I’ve had leadership positions for over half my life,” Sommers said, noting that he leads people at work and led troops while serving in Iraq.

When asked what ideas he hopes to implement as a city council member, Sommers said he ideas but also has a lot of questions.

“I don’t know how we view Nelsonville,” he said of council as a whole. “What’s our niche? What’s our community? That’s something I don’t know how it’s perceived in this room. We have a lot of good things here, and we have to decide whether to capitalize on them or not.”

Council President Tony Dunfee reminded Sommers that being on City Council can be rewarding, but members can also face a lot of criticism.

“I have thought about running for council plenty of time,” Sommers said. “I’ve been talked out of running by multiple people. I’m well aware of the criticism. I know council members’ grandchildren and children have been targeted. I have broad shoulders. ... If we’re all working to do better, that’s all we can do.”

During his free time, Sommers is active in the youth baseball program and serves as a volunteer firefighter.

“As soon as I saw his interest letter, I contacted (city attorney) Bob Toy to make sure there wasn’t a conflict of interest,” Dunfee said.

As long as Sommers recuses himself during votes involving the fire department and baseball program, there is no conflict of interest, Dunfee said of Toy’s opinion.

The special meeting agenda also included interviewing city manager applicants and possibly hiring a new city manager.

After voting Sommers into office, council met in executive session and took no action after the session.

With Sommers’ appointment, all city council seats as filled.

Within in the past few months, council members Doug Childs, Cory Taylor and Justin Booth resigned. Their resignations follow the resignation of city manager Scott Frank in January. Tracy Galway is serving in that position on a temporary basis.

City Council now consists of Dunfee, Dan Sherman, Nick Smith, Gregg Clement, Nancy Bumgardener and Glenda Tingle .

Nelsonville City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Southwood Park pool construction accounted for in Parkersburg budget
Parkersburg, WV1 day ago
Community ground search of Johnson T. Janes Park postponed
Parkersburg, WV1 day ago
Zanesville Country Club Hosts Women Of Achievement Winners
Zanesville, OH1 day ago
House damaged in Pomeroy, Ohio, fire
Pomeroy, OH2 days ago
Leading American Solar Developer Brings Landmark Manufacturing Facility to Ohio
Pataskala, OH1 day ago
Fairfield County – Historic Lancaster Shoe Factory to be Rehabbed into New Spaces
Lancaster, OH3 days ago
Recent Chillicothe restaurant inspections
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Former Adena foundation director charged with threatening to kill hospital CEO
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Ross County grand jury hands down 25 indictments
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of two individuals in Athens Co.
Coolville, OH1 day ago
Murder charges filed in death of Ohio woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Ohio inmate gets more charges after breaking glass in jail
Stone Creek, OH1 day ago
Police Blotter: Multiple rolls of carpet scattered on roads, Family Dollar harassment
Athens, OH3 days ago
Missing Oklahoma woman found in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Chillicothe man arrested for kidnapping
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Ohio man charged with raping two children
Wheelersburg, OH1 day ago
Columbus man charged with murder after body found in a Rumpke landfill
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Woman killed in house fire in Mason County on Wednesday
Point Pleasant, WV1 day ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Wheelersburg man charged with rape of a 9-year-old
Wheelersburg, OH1 day ago
Beverly-Waterford community comes together for 11-year old in hospital
Beverly, OH1 day ago
Man arrested for drug possession, trafficking in Logan County
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy