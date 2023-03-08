Nelsonville City Council fills last vacancy

NELSONVILLE — Neil Sommers was appointed to fill the last of three recent vacancies on city council Monday .

Council voted unanimously to appoint the longtime Nelsonville resident during a special meeting at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.

Sommers said he originally moved to Nelsonville to attend Hocking College. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he came back to Nelsonville and has lived there ever since, about 20 years total.

“I have seen good things and bad,” he said. “I feel like the city’s on the upswing again. If my kids want to raise their kids here, I want to see what I can do to help with that.”

He works as program manager at Hocking Valley Community Residential Center, where he works with troubled youths.

“I’ve had leadership positions for over half my life,” Sommers said, noting that he leads people at work and led troops while serving in Iraq.

When asked what ideas he hopes to implement as a city council member, Sommers said he ideas but also has a lot of questions.

“I don’t know how we view Nelsonville,” he said of council as a whole. “What’s our niche? What’s our community? That’s something I don’t know how it’s perceived in this room. We have a lot of good things here, and we have to decide whether to capitalize on them or not.”

Council President Tony Dunfee reminded Sommers that being on City Council can be rewarding, but members can also face a lot of criticism.

“I have thought about running for council plenty of time,” Sommers said. “I’ve been talked out of running by multiple people. I’m well aware of the criticism. I know council members’ grandchildren and children have been targeted. I have broad shoulders. ... If we’re all working to do better, that’s all we can do.”

During his free time, Sommers is active in the youth baseball program and serves as a volunteer firefighter.

“As soon as I saw his interest letter, I contacted (city attorney) Bob Toy to make sure there wasn’t a conflict of interest,” Dunfee said.

As long as Sommers recuses himself during votes involving the fire department and baseball program, there is no conflict of interest, Dunfee said of Toy’s opinion.

The special meeting agenda also included interviewing city manager applicants and possibly hiring a new city manager.

After voting Sommers into office, council met in executive session and took no action after the session.

With Sommers’ appointment, all city council seats as filled.

Within in the past few months, council members Doug Childs, Cory Taylor and Justin Booth resigned. Their resignations follow the resignation of city manager Scott Frank in January. Tracy Galway is serving in that position on a temporary basis.

City Council now consists of Dunfee, Dan Sherman, Nick Smith, Gregg Clement, Nancy Bumgardener and Glenda Tingle .

Nelsonville City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive.