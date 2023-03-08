montgomeryparks.org

Montgomery Parks and Planning departments present Spring 2023 Semiannual Report to the county council By AnnouncementsNews, 3 days ago

By AnnouncementsNews, 3 days ago

The presentation features current work program updates, equitable engagement, and new initiatives. WHEATON, Md. – The Montgomery Parks and Montgomery Planning departments, both part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission ...