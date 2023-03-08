Daughter Surprises Her Mom in France in the Cutest Possible Way

There's a reason that surprise reunion videos are constantly going viral: they're just so sweet to watch! There's nothing better than seeing old friends coming face to face again, or parents getting to see their children after long periods apart. And when it requires long distance travel, it seems even more special.

This mom and daughter ended up back together even sooner than the mom thought they would when her daughter surprised her by coming home to France from Australia early. The way she pulled off this surprise is truly flawless, as we can see in the video shared by @justinehmry .

Her mom had no idea her daughter had left Australia when she decided to pop up at the café where she was having coffee with a friend. She brought her daughter's dog along with her, so she decided that the perfect surprise would be to compliment the dog when she walked up behind her.

"Your dog is so cute," she told her in French, but Mom didn't realize who was complimenting her.

Then, the dog realized it was her and started wagging their tail... and that's when Mom finally caught on to what was happening, leading to the most adorable moment ever.

She wrote that there were "happy tears" all around, and we definitely believe it.

This must have been such a great surprise for her mom (and her dog, too).

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.