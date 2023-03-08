Daughter Flies Across the World to Surprise Her Dad and His Clueless Reaction Is the Best

There's always a certain amount of risk involved when you're planning to surprise someone. Despite how carefully you plan things out, there's a chance that it won't all unfold the way that you imagine it will in your head. There are so many things that can go wrong, and so many factors you can't predict.

And apparently, not even dads will give you quite the reaction you thought they would, as @meggmordaunt proved in her TikTok video. She flew across the world — more than 8,000 miles — to surprise him at home, and there was one thing he was a bit more interested in when she showed up.

@meggmordaunt Don’t plan surprises the day your dad gets a new car 🥴 ♬ Home (Slowed) - Edith Whiskers

She documented the whole process, from the time she boarded her plane in Atlanta to landing in Cape Town, South Africa — that was quite a haul! When she arrived (three flights later, might we add), her mom picked her up, and everyone was happy to see her, including her dog, but there was one hitch in her plan. Her dad had gotten a new car that day, and was excited to show her mom, not knowing his daughter was also home.

He decided to show his daughter the car on FaceTime, too, and it wasn't until she flipped the camera that he realized that she was actually right there with him. It might have taken her longer than she planned, but it was still such a sweet moment when they finally got to hug.

Surprises might not always go exactly as planned, but they sure are worth it.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.