explorejeffersonpa.com

NuMedX Outreach Program Aids Homeless in Punxsutawney Area By Adrian Weber, 3 days ago

By Adrian Weber, 3 days ago

Patients donated items such as toiletries, towels and washcloths, blankets, afghans, pillows, socks, clothing, non-perishable food staples, and clothing baskets. PHOTO: NuMedX Integrated Medical Clinic ...