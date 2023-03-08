Open in App
Alabama State
CBS 42

Why is Alabama springing forward one hour for daylight saving time?

By Summer Poole,

3 days ago

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Daylight saving time is set to begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 for most of the country. Although Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill in 2021 to make daylight saving time year-round in Alabama, the bill has not gone into effect.

Alabama’s daylight saving time bill can’t go into effect unless a federal version of the bill is approved in Congress. Congress must authorize the change for states to switch to year-round daylight savings.

Five years ago, Florida officials passed a bill that supported year-round daylight savings. That bill is also not in effect.

Once Congress approves the state’s bill, it will become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the governor. Fifteen other states also passed similar pieces of legislation. Congress has yet to approve them.

