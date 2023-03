hcplive.com

FDA Accepts sNDA for Empagliflozin in Children with Type 2 Diabetes Aged 10 & Older By Patrick Campbell, 3 days ago

By Patrick Campbell, 3 days ago

If approved, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company's SGLT2 inhibitor would be the first agent in the class with an indication as an adjunct ...