El Paso Hanks’ Desirae Spearman voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 20-26)

Congratulations to El Paso Hanks softball senior shortstop/pitcher Desirae Spearman for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 20-26!

Spearman stole the spotlight and dominated both in the circle and at the plate during a sensational 6-1 week for the El Paso Hanks Knights on the softball diamond.

She made pitching appearances six times for the Knights throughout their tournament action from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Saturday, Feb. 25, and tallied a 3-1 record in the circle during that stretch.

Spearman threw for 34 strikeouts, 18 walks, 14 hits allowed, five earned runs allowed and a .144 BAA in 21.2 innings pitched during a week of action.

She also thrived offensively during that 6-1 run for the week, creating ample scoring opportunities for El Paso Hanks thanks to her work at the plate and on the basepaths.

Spearman slapped a base hit in six of Hanks’ seven contests (all victories) and recorded seven extra-base hits during that seven-game stretch.

The Knights senior tallied a .647 batting average and .727 OBP for the week with 14 runs scored, 11 hits, six stolen bases, five RBI, five walks, three HRs, three doubles and a triple.

Spearman ran away with our latest Texas Athlete of the Week vote to capture this week's honor, receiving 47.93% of the vote. Mineola senior G TJ Moreland finished second with 40.97% of the vote.

Spearman and the Knights have stayed hot, beating El Paso Bel Air 16-3 to open up district play on Feb. 28th in District 2-5A and rolling to a 10-0 victory over El Paso Montwood and a 6-0 win against El Paso Franklin in tournament play this past weekend.

El Paso Hanks (30-6) will return to action looking to extend its six-game winning streak when the Knights host the El Paso Del Valle Conquistadores (13-2-1) in district action at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10th, in El Paso.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx .

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for Feb. 20-26:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Josiah Moseley, Round Rock Stony Point PF

25 points on 11-of-17 shooting (64.7% FG), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block in a 67-46 win over Austin Anderson.

25 points on 11-of-13 shooting (84.6% FG), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, two blocks in a 72-50 win over Cib.

Grayson Rigdon, Benjamin PG/SG

40 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal in an 80-48 win over Rotan.

52 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, five steals in an 88-46 win over Eula.

Matthew Soto, Somerset PG/SG

24 points on 9-of-20 shooting (45% FG), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block in a 60-44 win over Rockport-Fulton.

26 points on 9-of-19 shooting (47.4% FG), four rebounds, three assists, two steals in a 72-48 win over Alice.

Kevin Holmes Jr., Bryan Rudder SF/PF

23 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8% FG), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals, three blocks in a 68-53 win over Killeen Shoemaker.

28 points on 9-of-15 shooting (60% FG), five rebounds, four assists, four steals, two blocks in a 57-53 win over Austin LBJ.

Ethan Wyatt, Klein Collins SF

33 points on 8-of-17 shooting (47.1% FG), six rebounds, three assists, two steals in a 66-59 win over Cypress Ranch.

24 points on 8-of-17 shooting (47.1% FG), five rebounds, five steals, two assists in an 81-74 win over Aldine MacArthur.

Jordan Balderaz, Lytle G/SF

24 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2% FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks in an 87-52 win over South San Antonio West Campus.

35 points on 14-of-29 shooting (48.3% FG), 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists in a 93-68 win over Columbus.

J’Koby Williams, Beckville PG/SG

28 points on 10-of-15 shooting (66.7% FG), two rebounds, two assists, one steal in a 67-56 win over Chireno.

21 points on 6-of-18 shooting (33.3% FG), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals in a 64-58 win over Douglass.

Aidan Richard, San Antonio Reagan G

16 points on 5-of-13 shooting (38.5% FG), two rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks in a 52-47 win over Schertz Clemens.

30 points on 9-of-16 shooting (56.3% FG), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block in a 75-65 win over Round Rock.

T’John Brown, Dallas Kimball PG

15 points on 5-of-11 shooting (45.5% FG), six assists, three steals, two rebounds, one block in a 75-37 win over Mesquite Poteet.

23 points on 9-of-19 shooting (47.4% FG), seven assists, six steals, three rebounds in a 75-72 win over Frisco Heritage.

TJ Moreland, Mineola G

24 points on 9-of-14 shooting (64.3% FG), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist in a 52-35 win over New Boston.

18 points on 5-of-12 shooting (41.7% FG), nine rebounds, three steals, one assist in a 47-40 win over Tatum.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LA Sneed, San Antonio Wagner PG/SG

18 points on 3-of-13 shooting (23.1% FG), five rebounds, sive steals, three assists in a 45-43 win over Buda Hays.

16 points on 5-of-9 shooting (55.6% FG), eight assists, six steals, five rebounds in a 65-42 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

18 points on 7-of-11 shooting (63.6% FG), 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals in a 64-48 win over Liberty Hill.

Rylee Grays, Pearland PF/C

22 points on 8-of-12 shooting (66.7% FG), eight rebounds, five blocks, two steals, one assist in a 53-46 win over Friendswood Clear Brook.

14 points on 5-of-10 shooting (50% FG), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, one block in a 57-30 win over Katy.

16 points on 5-of-10 shooting (50% FG), 15 rebounds, two blocks, one assist in a 39-26 win over Humble Summer Creek.

Ally Tribe, Columbus PF

23 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, three steals in a 57-28 win over Poth.

19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist in a 63-59 win over Aransas Pass.

28 points, 17 rebounds, one block in a 62-59 win over Lytle.

Julianna “Jules” LaMendola, Coppell SG/SF

18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal in a 43-39 win over South Grand Prairie.

13 points, nine rebounds in a 51-41 win over Southlake Carroll.

24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal in a 51-47 win over Little Elm.

Micah Russell, Sunnyvale G

28 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists, one block in a 52-41 win over Dallas Lincoln.

23 points, six rebounds, three steals, one assist in a 44-18 win over Godley.

23 points, eight rebounds, five steals, two assists, one block in a 51-36 win over Dallas Pinkston.

Jalynn Bristow, Holliday F

42 points in a 70-69 win over Peaster.

26 points in a 59-37 win over Shallowater.

24 points in a 53-40 win over Tuscola Jim Ned.

Ese Ogbevire, Fulshear PG

12 points, six assists, four steals, two rebounds in a 53-39 win over La Porte.

22 points, three rebounds, two assists in a 54-53 win over Pflugerville.

23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals in a 45-43 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Averi Aaron, Boerne C

20 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, one steal in a 54-33 win over Navasota.

Six points, six rebounds, three steals, one block in a 51-19 win over Bishop.

18 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal in a 49-40 win over Fredericksburg.

Arianna Roberson, San Antonio Clark C

14 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, four steals in a 41-33 win over Laredo United South.

14 points, 18 rebounds, one block in a 57-38 win over San Antonio Brennan.

Ma’Riya Vincent, DeSoto G/F

17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist in a 65-49 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge.

12 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, two assists in a 66-34 win over Cypress Springs.

16 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, one assist in a 59-30 win over Cedar Hill.

BASEBALL

Blake Mitchell, Sinton C/P/SS

LSU Tigers commit… 4-for-6 hitting (.667 AVG), six runs scored, eight RBI, two SBs, two HRs, double, eight walks, .857 OBP… in 4-0 week for the Pirates (W 6-3 vs. Robstown; W 7-1 vs. Jasper; W 6-1 vs. Canyon Lake; W 13-1 vs. Goliad)

Nathan Rivas, Weslaco East 1B/3B

5-for-16 hitting (.313 AVG), 10 RBI, six runs scored, three HRs, two doubles, .333 OBP… in 5-0 week for the Wildcats (W 16-1 vs. Brownsville Pace; W 14-2 vs. Donna North; W 14-0 vs. PSJA Southwest; W 15-2 vs. PSJA Memorial; W 6-5 vs. Los Fresnos)

Tristan Russell, Cypress Woods SS

Houston Cougars commit… 7-for-17 hitting (.412 AVG), 10 RBI, eight runs scored, six SBs, six walks, three doubles, .500 OBP… in 6-0 week for the Wildcats (W 11-4 vs. Cy-Fair; W 6-2 vs. Channelview; W 11-0 vs. Katy Mayde Creek; W 17-1 vs. Fort Bend Austin; W 9-1 vs. Katy Morton Ranch; W 14-8 vs. Katy Seven Lakes)

Camron Redwine, Tatum C

7-for-13 hitting (.538 AVG), 12 RBI, eight runs scored, five walks, three HRs, two triples, SB, .667 OBP… in 3-2 week for the Eagles (W 14-1 vs. Beckville; W 10-3 vs. Kemp; L 3-2 vs. Woodville; L 3-0 vs. Rusk; W 13-4 vs. Daingerfield)

Byron Robinson, Manvel 3B

11-for-20 hitting (.550 AVG), nine RBI, six runs scored, three HRs, three doubles, .571 OBP… in 3-2 week for the Mavericks (L 6-5 vs. Alvin Shadow Creek; W 5-0 vs. Fort Bend Kempner; W 14-0 vs. Pasadena Sam Rayburn; L 12-9 vs. Galena Park; W 12-8 vs. Dayton)

Bennett Fryman, Frisco Lone Star P/OF

Texas A&M Aggies commit… 5-for-13 hitting (.385 AVG), seven RBI, three runs scored, two SBs, two walks, two HRs, triple, .467 OBP… 1-0 record, nine Ks, no hits allowed, two BBs, no earned runs allowed, .143 BAA in 4 IP… in 3-2 week for the Rangers (L 7-3 vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson; W 3-0 vs. Denton Guyer; L 7-2 vs. Carrollton Hebron; W 4-3 vs. Northwest Eaton; W 5-3 vs. Lewisville)

Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy OF

6-for-13 hitting (.462 AVG), eight runs scored, six SBs, six walks, four RBI, three doubles, two triples, .632 OBP… in 4-1 week for the Broncos (L 3-0 vs. Weatherford; W 13-6 vs. Azle; W 11-2 vs. Fort Worth All Saints; W 7-5 vs. Aledo; W 7-2 vs. Richland)

Robert Deal, El Paso Pebble Hills OF

10-for-16 hitting (.625 AVG), eight runs scored, eight RBI, six doubles, three walks, SB, .684 OBP… in 5-1 week for the Spartans (W 10-0 vs. El Paso Cathedral; W 12-1 vs. Hamilton; T 3-3 vs. Rio Ranch (NM); W 4-1 vs. Midland Legacy; W 12-0 vs. Midland; W 10-5 vs. El Paso Ysleta)

Baylor Laake, Jacksboro 3B/P

10-for-18 hitting (.556 AVG), 15 RBI, seven runs scored, four SBs, three walks, two doubles, triple, HR, .619 OBP… 13 Ks, four BBs, four hits allowed, no earned runs allowed in 8 IP…in 5-1 week for the Tigers (W 9-2 vs. Eastland; W 5-3 vs. Early; W 8-7 vs. Comanche; W 14-4 vs. Bangs; L 18-1 vs. San Angelo Lake View; W 3-1 vs. Brownwood)

Cade Garrett, New Waverly SS/P

10-for-13 hitting (.769 AVG), seven RBI, six SBs, four runs scored, two walks, two triples, double, .800 OBP… in 3-1 week for the Bulldogs (W 5-1 vs. Buffalo; W 7-1 vs. Anahuac; W 12-0 vs. Winnie East Chambers; L 9-4 vs. Liberty)

SOFTBALL

Ava Brown, Montgomery Lake Creek P/1B

Florida Gators commit… 10-for-15 (.667 AVG), 11 RBI, eight runs scored, two doubles, two HRs, .700 OBP… 3-0 record, 36 Ks, nine hits allowed, five walks, three earned runs allowed, .138 BAA in 16 IP… in 7-0 week for Lions (W 10-0 vs. Freeport Brazosport; W 13-4 vs. Allen; W 14-3 vs. Prosper; W 12-3 vs. Flower Mound; W 6-1 vs. Flower Mound Marcus; W 13-0 vs. Plano West)

Lillian Barraza, Quinlan Ford C/OF/3B

6-for-8 hitting (.750 AVG), eight runs scored, eight RBI, three HRs, three SBs, double, .750 OBP… in 3-1 week for Panthers (W 19-2 vs. Carrollton Smith; L 8-7 vs. Princeton; W 19-0 vs. South Garland; W 12-7 vs. Carrollton Turner)

Tia Warsop, Mansfield Lake Ridge CF

12-for-17 hitting (.706 AVG), 13 SBs, 13 runs scored, two RBI, two triples, one double, .773 OBP… in 7-0 week for Eagles (W 12-1 vs. Midlothian Heritage; W 16-0 vs. Azle; W 7-1 vs. Burleson; W 4-3 vs. Abilene Wylie; W 6-4 vs. Weatherford; W 3-0 vs. Colleyville Heritage; W 7-0 vs. Aledo)

Savannah Carter, Klein Collins 1B/P

8-for-18 hitting (.444 AVG), nine RBI, eight runs scored, five HRs, double, .500 OBP… 3-1 record, 46 Ks, 12 hits allowed, five walks, four earned runs allowed, .150 BAA in 21 IP… in 4-1 week for Tigers (W 8-4 vs. Klein Oak; W 8-5 vs. HHS; W 7-0 vs. KHS; W 13-3 vs. DHS; L 1-0 vs. Alvin Shadow Creek)

Mayson Garrett, Angleton INF

12-for-22 hitting (.545 AVG), 15 RBI, nine runs scored, four doubles, four HRs, two SBs, .583 OBP… in 4-3 week for Wildcats (L 4-0 vs. Clute Brazoswood; W 8-1 vs. Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated; L 7-6 vs. League City Clear Springs; W 8-4 vs. Fort Bend Kempner; L 6-5 vs. Conroe; W 3-2 vs. League City Clear Creek; W 7-2 vs. Dickinson)

Hallie Day, Princeton C/P

13-for-24 hitting (.542 AVG), 15 RBI, nine runs scored, five doubles, two HRs, two triples, SB, .605 OBP… 2-1 record, 13 hits allowed, 10 Ks, nine BBs, no earned runs allowed in 15 IP… in 5-2 week for Panthers (L 14-8 vs. Farmersville; W 10-1 vs. Lake Highlands; W 5-0 vs. Mesquite; L 5-1 vs. Mesquite Horn; W 8-7 vs. Quinlan Ford; W 14-6 vs. Bonham; W 9-5 vs. Frisco)

Teresa Mendez, Idalou 3B

11-for-20 hitting (.550 AVG), nine runs scored, nine RBI, five doubles, three SBs, two HRs, .591 OBP… in 6-1 week for Wildcats (L 6-5 vs. Wolfforth Frenship; W 17-1 vs. Lubbock Estacado; W 12-1 vs. Seminole; W14-1 vs. Levelland; W 7-6 vs. Lubbock Trinity Christian; W 11-1 Canyon West Plains; W 7-6 Borger)

Desirae Spearman, El Paso Hanks P/SS

11-for-17 hitting (.647 AVG), 14 runs scored, seven SBs, five RBI, three HRs, three doubles, triple, .727 OBP… 3-1 record, 34 Ks, 18 walks, 14 hits allowed, five earned runs allowed, .144 BAA in 21.2 IP… in 6-1 week for Knights (W 19-2 vs. El Paso Chapin; W 12-0 vs. Midland; W 6-2 vs. Midland Legacy; W 9-5 vs. Odessa Permian; L 2-0 vs. Coahoma; W 8-1 vs. Andrews; W 7-3 vs. Odessa)

Alexis Qunitero, Uvalde 2B

10-for-21 hitting (.476 AVG), 19 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles, two HRs, SB, .520 OBP… in 6-1 week for Coyotes (W 25-3 vs. San Antonio Southwest Legacy; W 10-6 vs. San Antonio Pieper; W 7-3 vs. Poteet; W 19-1 South Flores IDEA; W 13-6 vs. Marion; L 11-4 vs. Devine; W 13-4 vs. Dilley)

Gracie Ream, College Station P/SS

3-0 record, 34 Ks, eight hits, two walks, zero earned runs allowed, .114 AVG against in 19 IP… 8-for-16 (.500 AVG), eight RBI, seven runs scored, seven SBs, double, HR, .585 OBP… in 5-0 week for Cougars (W 12-2 vs. Livingston; W 1-0 vs. Livingston; W 16-2 vs. Navasota; W 12-0 vs. Milano; W 7-0 Weimar)