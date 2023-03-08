OBITUARY: Rhonda Lynn Hagewood

Rhonda Lynn Hagewood, age 64 of White House, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born December 19, 1958 in Denver, Colorado to Ronald Lee Fitzsimmons & Anne Marie McCullough Fitzsimmons-Durham.

She worked as an accountant for Flash Printing until becoming disabled. Rhonda enjoyed riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, playing bingo and winning money and prizes playing contests on the radio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Jason Hagewood.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Thomas Hagewood; son, Joshua Lee Hagewood, both of White House, TN; brothers, Ron (Tina) Fitzsimmons, Jr., Gallatin, TN and Robbie (Robin) Fitzsimmons, Broomfield, CO; sister, Stacey Montgomery, Knoxville, TN.

Funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 pm in the chapel of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in White House with Bro. Michael Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Hendersonville Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation is planned for Wednesday, March 8, 2023 10 am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO AUSTIN & BELL 533 Highway 76 White House, TN 37188 (615)672-5000 www.austinandbell.com

