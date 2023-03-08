Open in App
Cedar Hill, TN
See more from this location?
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Edison Stanley ‘Stan’ Richards

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E87b1_0lBkWdG000

Edison Stanley “Stan” Richards, 65, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Stan was born December 23, 1957, in Springfield, to the late James Eugene “Beanny” and Edalene Frogge Richards.

He was a graduate of Jo Byrns High School Class of 1976 and where he played football. Stan was a lifelong farmer and a member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church. He loved working and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: James Steven Richards.

Stan is survived by his wife: Charlotte Richards of Cedar Hill, by his children: Joey (Kimberly) Richards, Margaret Stark of Cedar Hill, John (Dannie) Richards of Cedar Hill, James (Kim) Richards of Cedar Hill, Taylor (Braydn Wooten) Mays of Benton, KY, Jacob (Joty Reed) Richards of Cedar Hill, Samuel Richards of Cedar Hill, and Anna Claire Richards of Cedar Hill, by his brother: Robert Scott (Denise) Richards of Cedar Hill, by his grandchildren: Kayla Richards, Jim Richards, Lilly (Gaylord Crockett) Richards, Tyler (Hannah) Thompson, Isabelle Stark, Emmett Stark, Violet Richards, Vivian Richards, Haywood Richards, Ruby Richards, Cori Mays, and Acelyn Richards, and by his great-grandchildren: Anthony Velong, Naomi Crockett, and Wilker Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Tim Harris officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Frogge Chapel Cemetery in Pall Mall, TN with Joey Richards, John Richards, James Richards, Taylor Mays, Jacob Richards, Samuel Richards, Mark Johnson, and Justin Anderson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Jim Richards, Haywood Richards, and Emmett Stark.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Masonic services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Red River Masonic Lodge.

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
OBITUARY: Russell L. Biggs Sr.
Greenbrier, TN5 days ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN4 hours ago
2023 Concerts at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Mario Ruben Perez Bartolon
Springfield, TN3 days ago
OBITUARY: Betty Lou (Douglas) Shreeve
Springfield, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Rhonda Lynn Hagewood
White House, TN3 days ago
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN4 hours ago
OBITUARY: Betty Bryant Roach
Greenbrier, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Anna Ruth Carver McClard
Springfield, TN5 days ago
Ryan Adams is Headed to The Ryman this Summer
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 12-18
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open New Springfield Location Soon
Springfield, TN4 hours ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Irene Margaret (Graves) Everett
Springfield, TN8 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Geodis Park
Nashville, TN6 hours ago
Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced
Franklin, TN3 days ago
Kid Rock Adds Second Show in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
OBITUARY: Donald ‘Doc’ Joseph Arnold II
Adams, TN8 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN5 days ago
Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
HRI Hospitality Announces Caption by Hyatt Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Rustic Essentials Offers Look at Day on the Farm with Spring Fling
Cedar Hill, TN4 days ago
CMA Fest Reveals 2023 Lineup
Nashville, TN4 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Kid Rock Announced Four City Arena Tour with Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy