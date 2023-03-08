OBITUARY: Edison Stanley ‘Stan’ Richards

Edison Stanley “Stan” Richards, 65, of Cedar Hill, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Stan was born December 23, 1957, in Springfield, to the late James Eugene “Beanny” and Edalene Frogge Richards.

He was a graduate of Jo Byrns High School Class of 1976 and where he played football. Stan was a lifelong farmer and a member of Cedar Hill United Methodist Church. He loved working and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: James Steven Richards.

Stan is survived by his wife: Charlotte Richards of Cedar Hill, by his children: Joey (Kimberly) Richards, Margaret Stark of Cedar Hill, John (Dannie) Richards of Cedar Hill, James (Kim) Richards of Cedar Hill, Taylor (Braydn Wooten) Mays of Benton, KY, Jacob (Joty Reed) Richards of Cedar Hill, Samuel Richards of Cedar Hill, and Anna Claire Richards of Cedar Hill, by his brother: Robert Scott (Denise) Richards of Cedar Hill, by his grandchildren: Kayla Richards, Jim Richards, Lilly (Gaylord Crockett) Richards, Tyler (Hannah) Thompson, Isabelle Stark, Emmett Stark, Violet Richards, Vivian Richards, Haywood Richards, Ruby Richards, Cori Mays, and Acelyn Richards, and by his great-grandchildren: Anthony Velong, Naomi Crockett, and Wilker Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Tim Harris officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday in the Frogge Chapel Cemetery in Pall Mall, TN with Joey Richards, John Richards, James Richards, Taylor Mays, Jacob Richards, Samuel Richards, Mark Johnson, and Justin Anderson serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Jim Richards, Haywood Richards, and Emmett Stark.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Masonic services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. https://www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.com

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Red River Masonic Lodge.

