Open in App
Springfield, TN
See more from this location?
Robertson County Source

OBITUARY: Mario Ruben Perez Bartolon

By Jennifer Haley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWYtd_0lBkWDVE00

Mario Ruben Perez Bartolon, age 39, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mario is survived by his wife, Carolina Solis Lopez; sons, Josue Perez Solis and Jacob Perez Solis; daughters, Kaesy Perez Solis and Wendy Jasmin Perez Solis; parents, Benjamin Perez Angel; mother, Felipa Bartolon Ortiz; brothers, Edgar Perez Bartolon and Saul Perez Bartolon; and sisters, Rosario Perez Bartolon, Angela Perez Bartolon, Arminda Perez Bartolon, Susana Perez Bartolon and Liceydi Perez Bartolon.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 5 pm Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Anthony Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Ejido Pavencul Cemetery in Mexico.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-4 pm Thursday at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield, from 6 pm-8 pm Thursday at the church, and again from 2 pm-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

For more obituaries visit https://robertsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, TN newsLocal Springfield, TN
OBITUARY: Anna Ruth Carver McClard
Springfield, TN5 days ago
OBITUARY: Betty Lou (Douglas) Shreeve
Springfield, TN5 days ago
Penn Station East Coast Subs to Open New Springfield Location Soon
Springfield, TN6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBITUARY: Edison Stanley ‘Stan’ Richards
Cedar Hill, TN3 days ago
Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 12-18
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN6 hours ago
Chuck Wicks Adds More Shiners Performances at Woolworth Theatre
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN1 day ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Steve Miller Band Announces Show in Franklin,TN
Franklin, TN6 hours ago
Kid Rock Adds Second Show in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day
Nashville, TN3 days ago
7 Spring Break Staycation Ideas in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lineup for 2023 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN Announced
Franklin, TN3 days ago
Hardy Extends Tour with a Stop in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
The Listening Room Cafe to Celebrate 17 Years with an All Day Event
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Father of Nashville Waffle House Shooter Sentenced to Jail for Giving Son Rifle
Nashville, TN5 days ago
The Band Chicago is Coming to Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN5 days ago
The Struts to Perform at Brooklyn Bowl
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Tennessee Vols Face Missouri in Quarterfinal Matchup of SEC Tournament
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Nashville Predators Acquire Anthony Angello from St. Louis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of March 8, 2023
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 Live Shows this Week- March 6, 2023
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County
Kingston Springs, TN3 days ago
No. 25 Lady Raiders Cruise in C-USA Quarterfinals
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Nashville SC Extends Own Record Road Unbeaten Streak to Six Dating Back to July 2022
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Vols Win First Game of SEC Tournament, Moves on to Matchup With Missouri on Friday
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Weston’s Step-back Three Lifts Blue Raiders Past Charlotte, to C-USA Semis
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
5 Things to Know About The Doobie Brothers
Franklin, TN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy