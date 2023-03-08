OBITUARY: Mario Ruben Perez Bartolon

Mario Ruben Perez Bartolon, age 39, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Mario is survived by his wife, Carolina Solis Lopez; sons, Josue Perez Solis and Jacob Perez Solis; daughters, Kaesy Perez Solis and Wendy Jasmin Perez Solis; parents, Benjamin Perez Angel; mother, Felipa Bartolon Ortiz; brothers, Edgar Perez Bartolon and Saul Perez Bartolon; and sisters, Rosario Perez Bartolon, Angela Perez Bartolon, Arminda Perez Bartolon, Susana Perez Bartolon and Liceydi Perez Bartolon.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 5 pm Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Anthony Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Ejido Pavencul Cemetery in Mexico.

The family will receive friends from 11 am-4 pm Thursday at the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield, from 6 pm-8 pm Thursday at the church, and again from 2 pm-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.

AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME-509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000 https://www.austinandbell.com

