Canyon, CA
Scorebook Live

Instant classic: Etiwanda takes down Juju Watkins, top-ranked Sierra Canyon for CIF girls regional title

By Lance Smith, SBLive,

3 days ago

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – Regional championships are great. And so is revenge.

Etiwanda girls basketball got both on Tuesday, taking down previously-undefeated Sierra Canyon – the consensus top team in the country – 55-54 in an instant classic to punch its ticket to the state finals.

Kennedy Smith (21 points), Aliyahna "Puff" Morris (17 points), and Sa'lah Hemingway (13-point double-double) led the way on offense, and the Eagles held 5-star USC commit Juju Watkins to 16 points in an elite defensive showing.

In their three prior meetings, Etiwanda had beaten SC for its first ever CIFSS Open Division title, fallen to SC in last season's regional championship, and lost this year's section title game. But this time, The E got the last laugh.

MORE: 5 TAKEAWAYS FROM ETIWANDA'S STATE SEMIFINAL VICTORY

Izela Arenas led Sierra Canyon with 17 points.

