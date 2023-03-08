$85 Martini at Swiss Bar Comes with the Most Gag-Worthy Ingredient

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you like to be adventurous? Yes, we love a good thrill as long as it involves food and cocktails. Today’s post is all about a cocktail that few can handle.

TikTok content creator @lorynpowell shared footage of herself trying an $85 Martini at a Swiss Bar. We’re unsure which is scarier, mixing Espresso with alcohol or the price. Not everyone is brave enough to try this.

The Swiss Bar @lorynpowell visited is inside a well-known hotel called Gstaad Palace. It looks like a castle nestled in the mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland. There is plenty for you to do outdoors. But if you’re like us, settling in next to the fire with a cocktail is at the top of your list. The Espresso Martini sounds like the type of drink that will keep you going. However, not everyone is prepared to spend $85 on a cocktail. We don’t doubt it tastes delicious, but is it worth the money?

Let’s find out how the TikTokers feel about this expensive drink. User @Michelle Charlotte Bartender revealed, “I have heard of these cat poo coffee beans! So expensive, but I’ve heard it was delicious too!” @Clayton Boogie Smith wrote, “Damn, I wanna go hell yeah.” @captn_obvious77 joked, “Sounds like college Lauren did show up.” @whatup4sho admitted, “Nope, never spending that much on a single drink.” @Beth exclaimed, “I have those same glasses that I always drink my espresso martinis out of!”

We think this Espresso Martini looks fantastic, and we’d love for someone to buy us one. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @lorynpowell’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

