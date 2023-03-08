Panda Express Adds 'Sizzling' New Menu Item That Packs a Serious Punch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Panda Express is known for its high-quality menu options. It’s this investment in quality that makes them stand out among competitors. You don’t need to wonder if the food will be delicious because the answer is yes.

So, I was pleased to visit a Panda Express in Vineland, NJ, to try the new Sizzling Shrimp. My arrival was greeted by friendly staff, including David Park, Multi-Unit General Manager of this restaurant location.

I was given a tour and introduced to the dedicated workers that brought the yummy food to life. The atmosphere of the restaurant is warm and welcoming. The staff takes pride in their job because of the cleanliness.

David and I talked about the company and how they focus on ensuring staff cares for themselves with practices like meditation.

It was refreshing to hear this because not all companies put the workers first.

I also met General Manager Yomayra Gonzalez and heard her thoughts about the restaurant. She really enjoys working for the company, which is evident through her positive personality.

After conversing with David and General Manager Yomayra Gonzalez, it was time for the big moment. I helped pick out the contents of my bigger plate meal. The Sizzling Shrimp was at the top of my list. But I also included fried rice, Black Pepper Angus, Grilled Teriyaki Chicken, and Veggie Spring Rolls.

I tried the Sizzling Shrimp first, and my first reaction was, "Wow!" The flavor was the right combination of sweet and spicy. I don’t enjoy too spicy foods, so this was perfect for me. The Black Pepper Angus offers the right amount of pepper. The meat was tender without being too soft. The Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Veggie Spring Rolls complemented each other well.

If you’re looking for a lunch or dinner place, look no further than Panda Express. Be sure to try the new Sizzling Shrimp. To honor the release of the Sizzling Shrimp, Panda Express is giving away limited-edition Panda Express Mini Wok from Lodge Cast Iron to anyone making a purchase of the Sizzling Shrimp on Thursday, March 9th, and Friday, March 10th at select locations .

You don’t want to miss the opportunity to collect a Panda Express Mini Wok. So, be sure to go to the participating locations while supplies last. As for me, the memories of a good conversation, and the yummy food was the best thing I brought home with me.

*Disclosure: Delishably writer Tamika M. Murray was not compensated for her Panda Express review, though she was provided with a complimentary meal at the restaurant. All opinions expressed in this post are her own and were not influenced in any way by Panda Express.

