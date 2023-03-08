Irish Man's Reaction to Eating Puerto Rican Food Goes Viral

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We tend to know the Irish more for their beer and less for their cuisine. And if you've grown up eating only a diet of bland meat and boiled potatoes, a spicy tropical feast might just change your life. TikTok content creator @ andreaandlewis shows us what happened when her Irish boyfriend tried her grandma’s authentic meal.

We understand his tears. We felt like this when we tried freshly prepared Puerto Rican food, too.

Who could blame him for feeling this way? He is truly enjoying this homemade Puerto Rican meal. And he's loving everything about it. He looks over at grandma with tears in his eyes and exclaims, “Wow, that’s good!” He then tells her, “Abuela, it’s very tasty!” She explains that she even added pork to rice. And he tells her he likes the rice, chicken, and plantains, too. His wife asks him why he has food all over his face and he responds by licking his fingers and declaring, “They don’t have this in Ireland.” Nope, they sure don’t.

The audience knew his reaction was right. Viewer @SmallMight commented, “Swear to God, I started crying when I ate authentic Puerto Rican food for the first time, too.” It really is a game changer. Viewer @nincompookie “LOL, my mom is Puerto Rican and my dad is Irish and this is his reaction every time.” Anyone who's had this amazing food would certainly understand. Viewer @raidan515 commented, “Any food an abuela makes is going to be the best food you’ve ever had.” That really holds true in all cultures.

We loved seeing this Irish native speak thoughtfully in Spanish to his grandmother-in-law. And we have no doubt that she’ll gladly make him more of her exceptionally flavorful food.