Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
The Center Square

State to fund public safety office in Atlanta’s Buckhead community

By By T.A. DeFeo | The Center Square contributor,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWZ0t_0lBkI25s00

(The Center Square) — A week after state lawmakers killed a proposal to de-annex and incorporate a portion of Atlanta as Buckhead City, state leaders announced they plan to fund a state patrol office in the community.

Last week, the state Senate voted 33-23 against Senate Bill 114, which would have allowed residents of the proposed Buckhead City to vote on the measure in November 2024. This week, House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, announced the proposed fiscal 2024 budget will include nearly $1.3 million for the state patrol’s "satellite post."

"This new state patrol office will improve the ability of our state troopers to respond to incidents along and inside the northern perimeter," Burns said in an announcement. "It will also increase the visibility of our state law enforcement in this densely-populated area."

Burns said the "new facility is not meant to supplant the City of Atlanta’s police department" but "allow for better coordination and cooperation between local and state law enforcement when it comes to serving our residents and visitors."

The money will allow the Department of Public Safety to acquire "mission-appropriate space" and furnish the facility. The satellite post will accommodate up to 20 current troopers from the state patrol’s motor unit and a DUI task force.

A move to incorporate the Buckhead community gained momentum in the past few years, with residents raising concerns about public safety . A similar measure also failed during the last session.

The House Appropriations Committee is set to start considering the House’s version of the fiscal 2024 budget, which funds the state government starting July 1, on Wednesday.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
NAACP and state legislators file federal complaints over Wellstar’s closing of Atlanta hospitals
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Atlanta’s top homeless advocate says NIMBYism stunts housing efforts
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘We’re not anti-police’: Black clergy leaders say new training center should be a ‘bridge’
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia State student pushes bill to increase 'ghost plate' penalties
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘Shell to Shore’ using oyster shells protect Georgia’s coastline
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
Demonstrators rally at King Center as protests against proposed training facility continue
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Civil Rights Complaint Alleges Wellstar Neglected Black Communities
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police say officers at training center were lawfully deputized
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Opponents of Atlanta police training center say cops arrested 1, detained others
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago
MARTA’s Five Points renovation: A closer look
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
MARTA Reveals Renderings for Bus Rapid Transit Stops
Roswell, GA2 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Planned DOT projects hope to ease congestion at metro Atlanta bottlenecks
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
OPINION: The privileged, transient warriors protesting police training center
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
East Lake neighbors say drive-by shooting is just one of many safety concerns
Decatur, GA7 hours ago
Atlanta among Top 10 US cities people would move to if money were no object
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Resistance to Atlanta’s Cop City Ramps Up
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
The Fight to Stop ‘Cop City’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Flashback Photos: A look back at Atlanta railroads
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Roofing contractor says he’s paying back $4K for work he never did
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Atlanta begins to shut off water for delinquent accounts
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
2,700-year-old stolen artifact found in Atlanta museum
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
We now know when the Target that was set on fire in Buckhead will reopen
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy