State to fund public safety office in Atlanta’s Buckhead community

(The Center Square) — A week after state lawmakers killed a proposal to de-annex and incorporate a portion of Atlanta as Buckhead City, state leaders announced they plan to fund a state patrol office in the community.

Last week, the state Senate voted 33-23 against Senate Bill 114, which would have allowed residents of the proposed Buckhead City to vote on the measure in November 2024. This week, House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, announced the proposed fiscal 2024 budget will include nearly $1.3 million for the state patrol’s "satellite post."

"This new state patrol office will improve the ability of our state troopers to respond to incidents along and inside the northern perimeter," Burns said in an announcement. "It will also increase the visibility of our state law enforcement in this densely-populated area."

Burns said the "new facility is not meant to supplant the City of Atlanta’s police department" but "allow for better coordination and cooperation between local and state law enforcement when it comes to serving our residents and visitors."

The money will allow the Department of Public Safety to acquire "mission-appropriate space" and furnish the facility. The satellite post will accommodate up to 20 current troopers from the state patrol’s motor unit and a DUI task force.

A move to incorporate the Buckhead community gained momentum in the past few years, with residents raising concerns about public safety . A similar measure also failed during the last session.

The House Appropriations Committee is set to start considering the House’s version of the fiscal 2024 budget, which funds the state government starting July 1, on Wednesday.