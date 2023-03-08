Open in App
Syracuse, NY
Keira Scott Commits to Syracuse Women’s Basketball

By Mike McAllister,

3 days ago

Class of 2024 wing Keira Scott has committed to Syracuse women’s basketball, she announced on Instagram. Scott is listed at 6-2 and has experience playing point guard, shooting guard and small forward. She hails from Virginia where she stars for Bishop O’Connell High School and the Fairfax Stars AAU club on the EYBL circuit. Scott visited unofficially back in August and then took an official last month, which seemed to seal the deal. She had over 20 division one offers including several from high major programs. ASGR Basketball lists her as the sixth best player in the class overall.

Scott missed part of her junior season due to an injury but is back and ready for AAU ball this spring/summer. She has earned rave reviews in the past for her combination of skill, athleticism and length along with her ability to play along the perimeter or inside. She has a reputation of being a willing and physical defender, which will bode well for her translation to the ACC level.

Scott is the first commit for the Orange in the 2024 cycle. Syracuse was active and successful in 2023, landing Australian forward Sophie Burrows as well as four star forward Alyssa Latham.

This comes on the heels of a major roster reconstruction by head coach Felisha Legette-Jack after taking the job before the 2022-23 season. The Orange went 18-12 in her first season at the helm and is awaiting its postseason fate.

