Patriots-Ex Lil'Jordan Humphrey Signs With Former Coach

MAR 8: LIL'JORDAN HUMPHREY SIGNS WITH SAINTS - From one future Hall-of-Fame coach to another, former Patriots' receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey is leaving Bill Belichick for Sean Payton. Humphrey, who had two catches and played 24 special-teams for the Pats last season, signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos. Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Humphrey’s best year was with the New Orleans Saints under Payton in 2021. That year he caught 13 passes for 249 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

MAR 7: FORMER PATRIOTS OL HAYDEN HOWERTON CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS BY ARIZONA CARDINALS - The Arizona Cardinals have claimed former New England Patriots reserve interior offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers.

The Pats waived Howerton last Friday afternoon.

The 24-year-old originally joined the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2022, having played his college football at Southern Methodist. He made 53 starts for the Mustangs, 39 of which came at left guard. He also lined up at center for 12 of his collegiate starts, with the remaining two coming at right guard.

The 6-3, 300-pounder spent the preseason with the Tennessee Titans, before being waived at the league’s 53-man roster deadline.

Howerton then joined the Patriots’ practice squad in early November, where he resided for the remainder of the season. He had signed a futures deal with New England in early January.

The Patriots have already undergone some changes to their offensive line for 2023. Having underachieved for much of the previous season under former o-line coach Matt Patricia, the team hired ex-Oregon coach, and one-time Patriot, Adrian Klemm to the position.

The Pats also re-signed reserve swing lineman Conor McDermott in late February.

FEB. 28 JETS DRIVING A NEW CARR? - Josh Allen. Tua Tagovailoa. And, the next AFC East quarterback the Patriots must find a way stop is ... Derek Carr ? While the Bills and Dolphins are set with their passers for 2023, the Jets are fed up with former first-round pick Zach Wilson and are looking to free agency. The former Las Vegas Raiders' star visited with New York last weekend and Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis Jets' GM Joe Douglas said it went "fantastic."

“It’s hard to put an exact timetable,” Douglas said . “I think everybody would like it done sooner rather than later but everyone has their own process. When a decision is ready to be made I feel very strongly we’re going to make the right decision for the Jets.”

New York is also expected to be in the running for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers decide to trade him.

FEB. 22 BOSTON RADIO HOST SUSPENDED FOR RACIST JOKE - Sports Hub 98.5 talk show host Tony Massarotti has been suspended for the rest of the week for his “insensitive” and “hurtful” comment about Black people sitting behind his co-host Mike Felger.

During a show last week on the Patriots' flagship radio station, Massorotti made the racist joke that stereotyped Black men as car thieves. According to the Boston Herald, he has since apologized on the air but also has been suspended by the station.

FEB. 22: $5 MILLION FOR SWING TACKLE - As we reported last week , the Patriots have signed swing offensive tackle Conor McDermott for 2023. Details have now emerged , and his contract is for two years and $3.6 million with playing-time incentives potentially pushing the deal to $5.1 million.

He started the final six games at right tackle last season without giving up a sack, and is obviously a favorite of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm ... who coached him at UCLA.

Securing McDermott gives the Pats some leeway to deal with imminent offensive line free agents such as Isaiah Wynn, James Ferentz and Yodny Cajuste.

FEB 17: PATS PART WAYS WITH RAY — The New England Patriots announced they have released defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.

The 25-year-old was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of Alabama in May 2022.

At 6-4, 290-pounds, Ray impressed the Pats with his size and athleticism. Having played five full seasons under Nick Saban, he was particularly adept at stuffing the run, while also recording six sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss during his time as Alabama.

He was released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. Following a stellar performance during Patriots training camp and the preseason, Ray spent the early fall on the scout team, before being moved to practice squad injured reserve in late October.

Ray had signed a futures contract with New England in January.

FEB 16: COLTS CLAIM WILKERSON — Former New England Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson will be joining a familiar rival in 2023.

Just one day removed from his release by the Pats , Wilkerson has been claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, as confirmed on Thursday by the NFL Transaction Wire.

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson had been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad, yet a promising young wideout prospect. The SE Missouri State product put on an impressive performance in the Pats’ 50-10 blowout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 in 2021. In his most productive game as a pro, Wilkerson logged four receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

The 25-year-old put forth another solid showing during training camp in 2022. However, he suffered a head injury during a kick-coverage drill on the second day of joint practices between the Patriots and Carolina Panthers in August. Wilkerson was placed on season-ending injured reserve by the Patriots on Aug. 30.

FEB. 13 STEVAN RIDLEY ARRESTED: Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend.

Per initial reports , Ridley was booked late Saturday night/early Sunday morning in Natchez, on two charges. The nature of the allegations against Ridley remains unclear, at this time. Department records indicate that the 34-year-old was released from police custody on Sunday.

Ridley, a native of Natchez, was a standout at LSU, having scored 15 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers in 2010. He was selected in the third-round by the Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the team, with his most productive coming in 2012 when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite having been placed on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and MCL, Ridley was a part of the Pats' 2014 championship team which defeated Seattle Seahawks 28–24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

Ridley signed with the New York Jets as a free agent in 2015. For the next three seasons, spent time with the Jets, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

FEB. 12 CHIEFS SUPER BOWL CHAMPS: How do you win a Super Bowl? Try a second half in which you have 24 points, 0 penalties, 0 turnovers, 0 punts, 0 sacks allowed and only one incompletion (on a throwaway). In an offensive performance the New England Patriots could only dream of, the Kansas City Chiefs outscored the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, to win Super Bowl LVII Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots, who host both teams in the 2023 regular season, scored 38 points only one time all season - when rookie Bailey Zappe quarterbacked a rout of the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

FEB 11 RAMS ADD PATRIOTS FLAVOR TO STAFF: Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay continues to hire former New England Patriots to his coaching staff. A couple days after adding former Pats' tight ends coach Nick Caley , the Rams hired ex-offensive lineman Ryan Wendell. He played eight seasons in Foxboro, winning a ring in Super Bowl XLIX as the team's starting right guard. Wendell has been the offensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills.

FEB. 8 JONATHAN JONES BEATEN OUT BY DAMAR HAMLIN - Buffalo Bills' cornerback Damar Hamlin won the NFLPA's highest honor - the Alan Page Community Award - at this week's Super Bowl festivities. Hamlin beat out four other finalists including New England Patriots' cornerback Jonathan Jones . The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown.

JAN 31: PAYTON TO BRONCOS; RYANS TO TEXANS - Though he remains the dean of NFL coaches heading into his 29th season as a head coach in 2023, Bill Belichick is getting some company. Long-time New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton agreed to terms to be, in essence, traded to Denver to become head coach of the Broncos. Payton, who coached the Saints for 15 seasons, will join quarterback Russell Wilson as the Broncos attempt to bolster their standing in a competitive AFC.

On a busy day in the conference, the Houston Texans also hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be their head coach.

JAN 22: PATRIOTS RIVAL BUFFALO OUT OF PLAYOFFS: The Patriots will remain the only AFC East team since 1973 to win the Super Bowl, because the Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the playoffs Sunday with a disappointing 27-10 loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and the Bengals dominated from the start, taking a 14-0 lead and never looking back at snowy Highmark Stadium . The result sets up a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship, to be played next Sunday in Kansas City. The Patriots lost to the Bengals, 22-18, on Christmas Eve .

JAN 18: PATRIOTS SIGN LB FATUKASI TO FUTURES DEAL: The Patriots announced on Wednesday that they have signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract.

Fatukasi originally signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers in May 2022. The 6-2, 240-pound defender made the 53-man roster out of training camp and played in 13 games. Fatukasi logged six special teams tackles before being released by Tampa Bay in early December. He finished his 2022 campaign on the Denver Broncos practice squad after being signed on Dec. 16.

New England has also reached agreement on futures contracts with linebacker Terez Hall, defensive back Brad Hawkins, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, cornerbacks Quandre Mosely and Rodney Randle, Jr , linebacker Calvin Munson, wide receiver Tre Nixon, running back J.J. Taylor, tight ends Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and defenisve linemen Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray.

JAN 18: PATS WORK OUT PAIR OF PUNTERS: Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted a pair of CFL punters at Gillette Stadium for work outs on Wednesday afternoon.

Cody Grace punted at Arkansas State before being drafted in the first round by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2021 CFL Global Draft. He played in 14 regular season games and had 78 punts with a 45.6-yard average. Grace was named a CFL Western All-Star at the end of the year, becoming the first Global player to win the award.

Ben Griffith is a former Australian rules football player, who played professionally for eight years in Australia. However, Griffith was forced to retire early due to his history with concussions. In January 2018, he made the switch to American football, receiving a scholarship to USC. After graduating, Griffiths was selected in the first round (9th overall) by the Edmonton Elks in the 2022 CFL Global Draft.

In light of incumbent punter Jake Bailey's two-game suspension to end the season, the Pats are apparently keeping their options open at the position.

JAN 18: COWBOYS SIGN EX-PAT VIZACINO: In search of a bit of competition, or perhaps a solution of their kicking game woes, the Dallas Cowboys have signed ex-Patriots practice squad kicker Tristan Vizcaino .

The Cowboys remain in the midst of a playoff run due to their 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Ba Buccaneers on Monday night. However, the perfoamcne of kicker Brett Maher, who became the first kicker since 1932 to miss four extra points in any game, may have given the Cowboys a bit of pause regarding their prowess at the position heading into the Divisional Round.

The 25-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Washington. Since then, he has spent time with six teams, primarily as a member of their respective practice squads -- including a brief stint with the Cowboys scout team. Vizcaino suited up for one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. In addition to the 49ers and the Chargers, Vizcaino has also seen practice squad action with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Vizcaino rejoined the Patriots for his third stint on the practice squad midway through November. The 26-year-old has seen some in-game action in 2022, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in relief for the Arizona Cardinals. He served as a game day elevation for two games for the Patriots, seeing action on six special teams snaps.

Dallas is set to travel to Santa Clara, CA to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Levi's Stadium.

JAN 18: CALEY INTERVIEWS FOR PATRIOTS OC: Despite rumors surrounding his imminent departure from New England, tight ends coach Nick Caley reportedly interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, per NFL Newtork.

As New England's longest-tenured coach, Caley has been an assistant for Belichick since the 2015 season. He began as an offensive assistant and has been the tight ends coach for the past six seasons. The 39-year-old was also New England's fullbacks coach for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Patriots have also requested permission to interview Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, as well as Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Interviews are expected to continue throughout the week.

JAN 18: McCARDELL TO INTERVIEW - The New England Patriots process for selecting a new offensive coordinator is underway.

While Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien continues to remain the front-runner for the position, the Patriots have reportedly requested to speak with current Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

He played for 17 seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns (under head coach Bill Belichick), Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Houston Texans. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, McCardell won two Super Bowl rings, with Washington in 1991 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.

The 53-year-old previously served as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, University of Maryland, College Park and Washington Commanders.

JAN 16: BRADY BLUDGEONED - Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was out-played by Dak Prescott and unceremoniously dumped from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys in a 31-14 blowout loss Monday night . Brady threw for 351 yards on an almost unfathomable 66 attempts, but most of his production came after Dallas dominated its way to a 24-0 lead. Brady, 45, will become a free agent in March. Was this the final game of his unprecedented, Hall-of-Fame career? Said Brady after the game, "I'm going to go home and get a good night’s sleep ... take it one day at a trime, truly.”

JAN 15: BILLS SURVIVE DOLPHINS: Despite a sloppy performance and a late scare, the Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, in a wild Wild Card game Sunday . The Bills, who have dominated the Patriots the last three seasons, advance to the Divisional Round attempting to become the first AFC East team other than New England since 1973 to win a Super Bowl .

JAN 14: SEAN PAYTON RIPPLE EFFECT? The New Patriots forge into their 2023 offseason not in search of a head coach, but rather an offensive coordinator . That doesn't mean, however, that they won't keep a close eye on the vacancies, interviews and transactions around the league. The Sean Payton saga will kick into high gear next week when he interviews with the Denver Broncos. The Texans and Cardinals have also requested permission to speak with him from the Saints, who have made it known they'll require a first-round draft pick and more in exchange for the former Super Bowl-winning coach. Where Payton lands will be the first domino, and one that will affect where coveted offensive-coordinator candidates such as Shane Steichen (Eagles), Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs), Ben Johnson (Lions) and Kellen Moore (Cowboys) wind up.

JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?

Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate ” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday.

The report further stated that the 39-year-old is among four candidates who are of “very high interest” for the Jets.

The news comes just days after an ESPN report identified Caley as a “name to watch” for the Houston Texans offensive coordinator position — if the Texans hire current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach.

Though he is highly-regarded by both Belichick and Kraft, it is uncertain as to whether Caley will factor in to the Patriots coaching staff for 2023. New England confirmed, via press release on Thursday night, that the organization will begin interviewing potential candidates for their open offensive coordinator position. Following the departure of longer-term OC Josh McDaniels at the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Pats chose to reassign the duties to assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The regression, experienced by the Pats offense in 2022, has led to an agreement between team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick that changes are needed.

Caley is one of the few internal candidates that are likely to receive consideration for the position in New England.

JAN 11 AB TROUBLE Antonio Brown is in trouble again, this time as a result of accusations made in a 911 call.

In November, a woman called a Tampa Police Dept. dispatcher and said that she and Brown - the former NFL star receiver and Patriot-for-a-moment (for two wild weeks in 2019)- got into "a little argument" at their home. Brown hid out for a time from police, and later, the woman recanted her story.

However, now we know that according to the 911 call, the woman claimed Brown was sending "explicit videos" to the phone of her son (presumed to be a minor) ... and despite all of this, police withdrew the warrant after she recanted.

DEC 20: HALL BACK TO PRACTICE SQUAD: The New England Patriots announced that they have signed linebacker Terez Hall to the practice squad. Hall was released by New England in May, prior to the start of OTAs.

The 26-year-old originally joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri. The 6-2, 235-pounder spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster in November. He played in eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed. Hall spent the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP List.

Hall fills the final open spot on New England’s scout team, vacated by the signing of linebacker Cameron McGrone to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

DEC 10 TACTLESS MAC? Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has apparently drawn the attention of the NFL offices for … wait for it … a flick.

The 24-year old was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct late in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones flicked the ball and hit defensive end A.J. Epenesa after a sack. No flag was thrown, nor was Epenesa injured by the incident.

By comparison, the NFL fined Bills safety Damar Hamlin $4,806 for a late hit to the helmet on Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers last Thursday night. Hamlin was flagged and ejected.

Meyers remains in concussion protocol as a result of Hamlin’s hit, and will miss New England’s Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night Dec. 12 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Hamlin was fined exactly $5,803 than Jones.

NOV 28 PATRIOTS GOOD WILL The Patriots have loaned out the team plane to University of Virginia football players and staff so they could attend the funerals of three teammates who passed away on Nov. 13.

Virginia athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip .

The Patriots plane allowed the UVA football team to travel to all three out-of-state funerals.

OCT 18 JERRY VS. KRAFT? - NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire power-brokers Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft got involved in a heated argument along the way.

According to the story, the Dallas Cowboys owner at one point told the New England Patriots' boss, "Don't f--- with me!"

Replied Kraft, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones repeated.

Meeting in New York, the owners voted 31-1 on a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell. Jones apparently was the lone dissenter.

The New York Times reported last year that Goodell's total compensation over 2020-21 was nearly $128 million.

OCT 17 JACK OUT - Jack Easterby, a controversial figure in the Houston Texans front office with roots in New England, is no longer involved with the Houston franchise, which is "parting ways'' with the executive who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.

Easterby was hired by the organization in 2019 as executive vice president of team development, but he rapidly rose to power with the Texans as a year later he was promoted Easterby to executive vice president of football operations.

And rather astoundingly, despite his lack of "true football background,'' after the firing of coach and general manager Bill O’Brien in October of 2020, the Texans McNair ownership family allowed him to play the role of the club’s interim general manager.

ESPN is the first to report the news. For more, read here.

OCT 13 - ROSTER MOVEMENT: After releasing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their active roster on Tuesday , Oct. 11, Humphrey was spotted on the Gillette Stadium practice field on Thursday afternoon wearing his familiar number 83 jersey.

Humphrey’s name was not among the roster claimants on the NFL’s transaction wire on Wednesday. As a result, he now rejoins the Patriots practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team has apparently released kicker Tristan Vizcaino from their practice squad; freeing the spot for Humphrey to rejoin the team.

OCT 12 PICKLED Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is the latest high-profile athletes to join the pickleball movement, with Major League Pickleball announcing on Wednesday that Brady is heading an ownership group to buy an expansion team, which will begin playing in 2023.

Pickleball is attracted other high-profile owners, like NBA champions LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love and Super Bowl champ Drew Brees .

Does Brady's Patriots/Bucs winning touch apply to Major League Pickleball? Surely that's part of the plan - in addition to the high profile he brings.

OCT 9 LION INJURED The Patriots have taken a 3-0 lead at home against the Lions, but the most notable moment in the early going: Rookie QB Bailey Zappe found Hunter Henry for a 23-yard catch that moved the Patriots to the Lions 21 ...

But Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith - formerly of Alabama and the Dallas Cowboys - was injured on the play and carted off the field in an ambulance.

His family reportedly joined him in the ambulance as Smith was taken to a local hospital.

OCT 8 ROSTER MOVES The Patriots have activated WR Tyquan Thornton from IR to the 53-man roster in advance of Week 5.

With rookie Bailey Zappe the fully healthy new starter at QB - something that can’t be said for the rest of the QB room - the club also elevated QB Garrett Gilbert, as well as Matt Sokol, from the practice squad.

October 5: PAT'S BACK! For the first time in a decade, the New England Patriots will bust out the fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" throwbacks. We get to see the look on Sunday against the Lions.

New England last wore the throwbacks in 2012.

TRANSACTIONS :

October 5, 2022

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed OL Marcus Cannon to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cannon was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 13 and elevated to the active roster for the team’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last Sunday.

In addition, the Patriots officially signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OL Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.

October 4, 2022

The New England Patriots announced today that they have released WR Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. Treadwell was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6.

Treadwell, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), Atlanta Falcons (2020) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2021).

The move is expected to have cleared room on the practice squad for New England to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert .

October 3, 2022

The Patriots officially announced that they have signed free agent LB Jamie Collins Sr . to the practice squad. Collins Sr. played in 10 games with two starts for New England last season after re-joining the team for his third stint (2013-16, 2019, 2021) on Oct. 6, 2021.

In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB Harvey Langi from the practice squad.

CLAIMS :

Former Patriots OL Will Sherman has signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Former Pats tight end Devin Asiasi was assigned to the Cincinnati Bengals off waivers from New England.

CUTS :

S Brad Hawkins - signed in early August by the Patriots, primarily as a practice squad player. Despite taking notable snaps during the Patriots three preseason matchups, Hawkins faced still competition at one of the Pats’ deepest positions.

DL LaBryan Ray - Following a stellar performance during camp and the preseason, Ray was among the surprise cuts. His speed and versatility would make him a welcomed addition to the practice squad.

K Tristan Vizcaino - Vizcaino was signed by the Pats in June, to help alleviate the workload of incumbent starter Nick Folk. While Folk’s starting job was never in jeopardy, Vizcaino showed enough power to be a strong practice squad consideration.

TE Jalen Wydermyer - Signed by New England on Aug 18. Wydermyer was an intriguing prospect for the Buffalo Bills, prior to his release. He is all-time leader among Texas A&M tight ends in career receptions (118), receiving yards (1,468) and touchdown receptions (16). Could be a sold practice squad depth addition at tight end.

TE Matt Sokol — Sokol was claimed off waivers and awarded to New England from Detroit in May. At 6-5, 249-pounds, he could add size and veteran savvy to the Pats tight end room on the practice squad.

OL Yasir Durant - Durant played in eight games with one start for New England and played in a reserve role in the postseason.

OL James Ferentz - Having bene with the Patriots since 2017, Ferentz has played in 48 regular season games with six starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Despite his veteran presence, he struggled with protection schemes throughout camp.

OL Kody Russey - Undrafted rookie free agent from Houston couldn't make roster despite versatility to play both guard and center.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey - This one is a complete shocker. The veteran free-agent did everything asked of him in the preseason . He was the team's leading receiver with 13 catches, 140 yards and a touchdown. He used his size to play some tight end. He even made a dazzling punt-coverage play on special teams against the Giants.

WR Tre Nixon - Once the darling of minicamp , he fell out of favor with a couple of drops in preseason games. Despite those hiccups, he was second-leading receiver in preseason with 12 catches and 169 yards.

DT Bill Murray - After transitioning from defensive tackle to offensive guard, it's likely back to the practice squad.

LB Cameron McGrone - The ex-Michigan Wolverine was expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022. However, he often looked uncomfortable in New England’s defensive sets, after missing the entirety of 2021 recovering from an ACL injury. He could be a strong practice squad candidate.

DL Jeremiah Pharms, Jr. - Pharms is a versatile interior lineman who logged 22 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in the spring of 2022. With several players ahead of him at the position, he was considered a long-shot to make the roster.

LB Nate Weiland - Rookie from tiny Grand View College in Iowa isn't a surprise.

WR Josh Hammond - Former Jaguar caught four passes for 33 yards in preseason, but wasn't expected to crack receiving corps. Possibly headed for practice squad.

OL William Sherman - Sherman was considered a potential swing tackle on both sides, with the potential to transition to guard, or even center. Despite some upside as a zone blocker, concerns remained regarding his pass protection. As such, he fell along the team’s depth chart on the offensive line.

RB J.J. Taylor - Taylor was a quite effective between-the-tackles runner for the Patriots, and also contributed as a pass catcher out of the backfield. His release is among the day’s biggest surprises. New England would likely welcome him back as a member of the practice squad, but he may have numerous teams clamoring for his services.

DL Henry Anderson - Having missed the majority of 2021 with a torn pectoral, Anderson played only limited role in the Pats defense, compiling three solo tackles. In each of his first four games with the Pats, Anderson had played three, 18, 11, and three snaps respectively, as he attempted to find his comfort in New England’s defensive sets. Despite some notable playing time early in camp, Anderson saw his usage slowly diminish as the weeks progressed.

** UPDATE ** Anderson was actually placed on Injured Reserve before the roster deadline. He will be ineligible to play in 2022, unless he is released by the team with an injury settlement.

CB/ST: Justin Bethel - Since his arrival in New England during the 2019 season, Bethel has been one of the team’s best coverage specialists. While his release comes as a surprise, New England’s depth of special teams standouts such as Brenden Schooler and Cody Davis made Bethel the odd man out. He might be a name to watch if a roster spot should emerge after IR designations are made.

OL Arlington Hambright - The ex-Chicago Bears’ offensive lineman had a strong start to training camp, loggin notable practice reps with the starting unit. However, his playing time began to wane as camp progressed. He is a potential practice squad candidate.

RB Kevin Harris - The sixth-round draft pick could be back on the 53-man roster soon if Ty Montgomery's injury is serious or perhaps he'll land on the practice squad. He seemingly outplayed fourth-round pick Pierre Strong during training camp and was the team's leading rusher in the preseason with 80 yards and a touchdown.

LB Harvey Langi - The veteran, who was on his second stint with New England, is not a surprise cut.

OL Drew Desjarlais - The former CFL All-Star might land on the practice squad.

CB Terrance Mitchell - Though a bit of a surprise to many, we called this in our final roster projections Monday. At the outset of training camp, Mitchell appeared to be a near-certain roster lock, opposite Jalen Mills. Since that time, Jonathan Jones has emerged as the leading candidate for the second spot at outside corner. The rookie Joneses (Marcus and Jack) possess a great deal of potential , while Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have proven their value also on special teams.

TE Devin Asiasi - With Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry having solidified the top spots on the depth chart, the Pats might use the ‘extra’ tight end spot with Lil'Jordan Humphrey. As a third-round pick in 2020, Asiasi was a major disappointment.

PRE-DEADLINE MOVES:

In accordance with NFL mandates, the Patriots made the following roster cuts to reduce their roster from 90 to 80 players: CB Malcolm Butler (released with Injury Settlement), P Jake Julien , S Jalen Elliott , CB Devin Hafford , TE Dalton Keene (cut).

RB James White announced his retirement.

CB Joejuan Williams and LB Ronnie Perkins were placed on season-ending injured reserve (IR).

Rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was placed on the non-football injury (NFI) reserve list.

