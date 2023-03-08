Why The Titans Won't Be In On Lamar Jackson

Social media has been ablaze since it was reported on Tuesday that most NFL teams in the market for a new quarterback or an upgrade over their current one aren't interested in Lamar Jackson.

NASHVILLE - Lamar Jackson is a former NFL MVP and, when healthy, one of the most dynamic players, not just at the quarterback position but all positions in the league.

So why would so many quarterback-starved teams not want to even talk with him about a deal?

Each team has its reasons, and while some could be different, most seem to revolve around guaranteed money and two first-round draft picks.

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe shared a tweet from Robert Griffin III in an article that sums it up nicely.

Selbe then added context to the Griffin tweet and a simple explanation.

"Under the nonrestrictive tag," Selbe wrote, "Jackson would be allowed to agree to a contract with another team. The Ravens would then have the option to match the deal and keep Jackson or let him sign elsewhere in exchange for two first-round picks. Jackson will be allowed to talk with other teams starting on Monday.

Not one person who follows and knows anything about football that would deny the talents Jackson possesses. This isn't about talent.

A tweet from Adam Schefter reported that Jackson, who does not have an agent and represents himself, turned down an offer from Baltimore for more than Russell Wilson got in "key areas" in his deal with Denver.

There is also a group of media and fans who feel teams are colluding against Jackson because many teams are unwilling to speak with him about a potential deal.

While collusion is not impossible and has at times happened within the NFL in the past. This doesn't seem like one of those times.

This is about Jackson wanting a fully guaranteed contract, and besides the dollars, it will cost the team that would sign him two first-round draft picks.

Just 26, Jackson is still young, but he has had injuries of late, and the prevailing thought is that because of his style of play, his body could be starting to break down. It's not an unreasonable thought and something one would consider as part of a significant investment in a player.

As for the Titans and why they potentially aren't interested. Money!

They have a ton tied up in Ryan Tannehill, and unless they were able to trade him and get rid of his contract, there's no way they can even consider Jackson.

Oh, and then there's the part about the two first-round picks. That's enough to have me in the "no thanks" category alone.

I don't speak for anyone, and indeed not any of the NFL franchises, but based on the asking price, the draft picks, and potential health questions, I can understand the reluctance of teams to get involved.

However, I'm guessing that at least one will see the potential benefit and speak with him to see if it might be possible to add an elite quarterback to their roster before next season.