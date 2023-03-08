Round' the Town: Ted and Sally Penix retire

Belated happy birthday Ohio! Established March 1, 1803!

Happy retirement to Ruth Hoyt who retired after 33 years as an Oak Hill school bus driver.

Ted and Sally Penix have retired from trucking. Sally is having health problems. Remember her in your prayers.

Congrats to Dave and Jane Ferris on the birth of their beautiful grand -daughter Arya Winter Ferris.

Congrats to 2009 JHS grad, Aaron Apsley who had 75 of his Water Colors published in a book Hortusa Curious!

I was saddened to learn that the rescue dog JAZZ that was in a fire last week has passed away.

Starting March 19th every Sunday for thirteen weeks from 3-4:30 is a grief share meeting at the Lifesource Apostolic Church at 110 Driving Park Road in Wellston. This is in conjunction with Christ Church in Jackson and R.M. Funeral Home in Wellston.

Maloway Designs and BOHO Finds opened in the old Lorene Johnston building by the Corner Pub on March 4th.

Mark your calendar for March 14th from 6:30-9:30 for a stained glass cardinal class. Cost is $50 per cardinal. It will be at Liberty Theater Community Center at 179 E. Main St. in Oak Hill. Contact Tracy French Staten on Facebook to register. There is a link on her page.

Coming in the Spring is Red Door Barn, suitable for reunions, gatherings, meetings, weddings etc. It is located at 1433 John Hoops Road in Jackson, call 740-564-7313 for details.

Janice Swackhammer got a kidney last week. Remember her in prayer for a swift recovery.

The Wellston Senior Citizen quilters made an Ohio State queen size quilt to be raffled off. They are selling 250 chances at $20 each. Money from the sale goes to make quilts for our military. So far they have made about 40 quilts. You can buy tickets from Polly Arnold, Phyllis Booth, Jane Argabright, Brenda Hill, and the Liberty Quilt Shop on Broadway in Jackson and Wellston Senior Center.

Thoughts to ponder-Sometimes I wish I had the wisdom of a 90 year old, a body of a 20 year old, and the energy of a three year old.

Another thought-No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.

Another thought-Someone out there is waiting for you to fail. Make sure you don‘t.

Happy birthday on March 15th to Rodney Smith, Delores Eisnaugle, and Braylon Tiley is 11, and happy anniversary to Jim and Kim Milliken; on the 16h is Diane Jackson, niece Allison Jeffers, Jim Fisher, Dianne Kisor, Rosemary Blair, Patty Downey, Marsha Baisden, David Johnson, Jeff Gordon, classmate Gail Hambrick Steele, David Gillum, and Brant Derrow, and happy anniversary to Danand Suzy Phipps; on the 17th is Sue Henry, Pat Tackett, Gary Sexton, Will Sexton, Larry Henry, Shelby Nicole Jones, Carolyn Gregory, Griffin Brown, Sam Browning, and Iva Williamson, and happy anniversary to Shawn and Megan Richendollar and Tom and Lori Keifer; on the 18th is Rick Crabtree, Leah Massie, Erica Byler, Janet Edwards, classmate Karen Peoples Kinney, Erv Cherrington, Ethan Perry, and Crystal Finch; on the 19th is Bob Stratan, Joan Waugh, Jaymon Tipton, Debbie Snyder, and Deborah Thacker; on the 20th is Pam Neal, Paula Chapman, Bill Clarkson, Lori Tribby, Cora Roach, Russell Gregory, classmate Terry Saunders, Kendra Abrams, Vincent Smith, niece Isabella Perry and Katie bell, and happy anniversary to Rob and Rebecca Hopkins; on he 21st is Jan Harless, Mark Broermann, Adam Mollett, Colleen Dameron, Pam Massie, Brownyn Jones, Red Thompson, and Janie Karl, and happy 53rd anniversary to Melvin and Lynn Byler.

That’s all for now. See you Round the Town.