IGN

DEL-W vs MI-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Premier League 2023, Match 7 By Mahadev Prasad, 3 days ago

By Mahadev Prasad, 3 days ago

In the top of the table clash Delhi Capitals Women will take on Mumbai Indians Women in the 7th match of the tournament on Thursday. ...