Where Did College Football Teams Find Their Starting Quarterbacks for 2023?

It did not take long for the transfer portal to leave its mark on college football . Look no further than the quarterback position. While it's certainly commonplace for quarterbacks to exhaust their eligibility or to choose to leave early to chase their NFL dreams, the introduction of the transfer portal has added another accelerant when it comes to roster turnover.

Consider that nearly 60 percent of the projected starting quarterbacks in the Power 5 conferences (plus Notre Dame) for the upcoming 2023 season will be someone different compared to roughly this same time last year. And while there are always exceptions when it comes to this exercise, which is being done in early March as opposed to September when the season starts, it doesn't change the fact that half of these new starting signal-callers (21 of the 41 projected new starters) can be classified as recent (happened since the 2022 regular season ended) transfers.

In fact, the transfer portal's impact on the quarterback landscape is even more dramatic when you look at the big picture throughout the FBS ranks, as this comprehensive breakdown shows . But for the purpose of this exercise, the focus is on the Power 5 conferences — ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC — and Notre Dame. And for 2023, these ranks have increased with BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF all joining the Big 12. That brings the total number of teams included in this exercise to 69.

So besides becoming familiar with all of the new quarterbacks across the country, another question comes to mind. Where are Power 5 teams finding their quarterbacks for the upcoming season?

For the eighth year in a row, Athlon Sports has tracked the roots of every projected starting quarterback in the Power 5 conferences, along with Notre Dame. Again, the operative word for this exercise is "projected," as it's entirely likely that there will be more transfers to come. Take last year, for example. When this article was published in late February 2022, Jayden Daniels had just recently entered the transfer portal. He wound up at LSU and started every game for the eventual SEC West champions. So even though he wasn't included in last year's article, he is not considered a "new" starter for this year's edition.

And some of these projected starters aren't as secure compared to others, with a number of quarterback competitions expected to take place this spring that will probably carry over into fall camp.

There are 26 states as well as Washington, D.C., represented by the 2023 starting quarterback crop. Several observations can be made from this exercise, but the overall theme is that a conference's geographical footprint means little in relation to where teams get their quarterbacks. This is yet another byproduct of the transfer portal.

Texas is back on top

When it comes to individual states, Texas once again reigns supreme in terms of quarterback talent. The Lone Star State can claim 11 projected starters in the Power 5 conferences, the most of any state and nearly twice as many as the next one, California. Texas' return to the No. 1 spot comes after ceding that claim to the Golden State for the past two years.

It should come as no surprise that Texas would supply the Big 12 with signal-callers, but for 2023, the Lone Star State spreads the wealth out. Texas can claim multiple projected starters for each of the Power 5 conferences, led by three for the Big 12. Texas also can claim starters for three of the state's biggest programs — Texas, Texas A&M, and TCU — but not Baylor (Blake Shapen hails from Louisiana) or Big 12 newcomer Houston (Donovan Smith is from Las Vegas). Texas natives also are set to helm the offenses at Clemson, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Colorado, where new head coach Deion Sanders' son Shedeur is set to make the jump from FCS to the Pac-12.

California takes a tumble

Not only is California's reign as the top quarterback-producing state over, but the Golden State has experienced a precipitous decline. California can claim six projected starting quarterbacks among Power 5 teams in 2023. That's nearly half as many as last year (11) and pales in comparison to the 14 from 2021. It's also the fewest for the state since claiming five when this exercise was done in 2014. Back to the present, California is still second only to Texas in this distinction, but it's a dramatic decrease nonetheless.

But before we dump too much dirt on California, it should be pointed out that one of the reasons for this drop is that the state is "graduating" two native sons who will more than likely hear their names called very early in the upcoming NFL draft — Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

So who is left? California can still claim Jayden Daniels at LSU as well as Cameron Rising, who has led Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships. DJ Uiagalelei has struggled to live up to his five-star recruiting rating, but the former Clemson starter has transferred closer to home (Inland Empire) and is hoping for a fresh start at Oregon State. There's also Jalon Daniels, who played a big part in Kansas' turnaround. So while there may not be as much quantity as there has been in recent seasons, the California QB pipeline has certainly not dried up either.

Not all the usual suspects leading the way

Regardless of order, Texas and California are expected to be near the top when it comes to producing talented high school prospects. Florida also is in this group, and that's no different when it comes to quarterbacks. The Sunshine State is tied for third, just one behind California, with five projected starters for 2023. Their crop includes two expected Heisman Trophy contenders in Florida State's Jordan Travis and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., as well the next man up at two-time defending national champion Georgia (Carson Beck) and Tennessee (Joe Milton III).

But what may come as a surprise is which state is tied with Florida. That would be Illinois. The Land of Lincoln had two last year but has more than doubled that output to five. The Big 12's additions were to Illinois' gain with Ben Bryant at Cincinnati now qualifying as well as native Chicagoan Sam Jackson V's transfer from TCU to California. Illinois also can claim three Big Ten starting signal callers — J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Payton Thorne (Michigan State), and Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota).

After Florida and Illinois, Arizona and Mississippi are next with four each. Then it's Alabama, Hawaii, and North Carolina with three each. Seven other states have two, including Connecticut and New Jersey. Not included in this group? Georgia, which went from three to one, in part due to Stetson Bennett's storybook career with the in-state Bulldogs coming to an end with a second straight national championship.

Long-distance connections

With quarterbacks coming from so many different states spread across the country and the national recruiting reach of Power 5 programs, it should come as no surprise that many don't stay close to home when it comes to college destinations. The fact that Hawaii can claim three projected starters reinforces this notion. However, a closer look at Power 5 quarterbacks and their hometowns shows that quite a few have chosen to play far, far, far away from home.

Nearly a third (23) of the 69 quarterbacks included in this exercise are at a school that's more than 1,000 miles away from their hometown. Again, the Hawaii products are a key factor in this with Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa nearly 5,000 miles away from home. There's also reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the Washington, D.C., native who started at Oklahoma before heading to USC.

In fact, the Pac-12 can boast the biggest reach when it comes to its quarterbacks. Seven of the top 10 that are farthest from home come from the conference, a group that only includes one Hawaiian (Arizona's Jayden de Laura). Besides Williams, the Pac-12 also has Penix (Florida), Oregon's Bo Nix (Alabama), and Arizona State's Drew Pyne (Connecticut) when it comes to imports from the quarterback market.

10 Farthest from Home

In total, the Pac-12's projected starting quarterbacks average more than 1,900 miles from home, more than twice as many as the next conference (Big Ten, 892). The SEC is the lowest conference in this respect at an average of 612 miles. Overall, the average distance from home for Power 5 conference (and Notre Dame) quarterbacks is nearly 1,000 miles (986). But that's actually a decline from last year (1,049).

Field generals in familiar territory

Not every projected starting quarterback in the Power 5 ranks is at a school that's extremely far away from home. Ten are at a campus that's less than 200 miles away and another 19 can be added if you increase that range to under 500. While there are a total of 13 quarterbacks who are projected to start for a home-state program, no one is closer than Pittsburgh's Phil Jurkovec. After starting his career at Notre Dame before going to Boston College, Jurkovec has come full circle and will play his final season with the hometown Panthers.

The SEC can claim the most homegrown talents that stick close by with four of the top 10 — Conner Weigman (Texas A&M), Robby Ashford (Auburn), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), and Brady Cook (Missouri). But the SEC also has a couple of well-traveled imports in Jayden Daniels, a native Californian, and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler, who is from Phoenix. Another thing these two quarterbacks have in common? They are both transfers.

10 Closest to Home

Projected 2023 Power 5 Conference* Starting QBs by State

Texas (11)

Alan Bowman (Oklahoma State), Hudson Card (Purdue), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Haynes King (Georgia Tech), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin), Chandler Morris (TCU), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Spencer Sanders (Ole Miss), Cameron Ward (Washington State), Conner Weigman (Texas A&M)

California (6)

Jalon Daniels (Kansas), Jayden Daniels (LSU), Emmett Morehead (Boston College), Ari Patu (Stanford), Cameron Rising (Utah), DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State)

Florida (5)

Carson Beck (Georgia), Garrett Greene (West Virginia), Joe Milton III (Tennessee), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Jordan Travis (Florida State)

Illinois (5)

Ben Bryant (Cincinnati), Sam Jackson V (California), Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Payton Thorne (Michigan State)

Arizona (4)

Jack Plummer (Louisville), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Kedon Slovis (BYU)

Mississippi (4)

Luke Altmyer (Illinois), KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), John Rhys Plumlee (UCF), Will Rogers (Mississippi State)

Alabama (3)

Robby Ashford (Auburn), Riley Leonard (Duke), Bo Nix (Oregon)

Hawaii (3)

Jayden de Laura (Arizona), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

North Carolina (3)

Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Garrett Shrader (Syracuse)

Connecticut (2)

Drew Pyne (Arizona State), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami)

Michigan (2)

Dante Moore (UCLA), Brendan Sullivan (Northwestern)

Nevada (2)

Cade McNamara (Iowa), Donovan Smith (Houston)

New Jersey (2)

Devin Leary (Kentucky), Kyle McCord (Ohio State)

Ohio (2)

Drew Allar (Penn State), Brennan Armstrong (NC State)

Pennsylvania (2)

Will Howard (Kansas State), Phil Jurkovec (Pittsburgh)

Virginia (2)

Mitch Griffis (Wake Forest), Tony Muskett (Virginia)

Georgia (1)

A.J. Swann (Vanderbilt)

Indiana (1)

Tayven Jackson (Indiana)

Iowa (1)

Hunter Dekkers (Iowa State)

Kansas (1)

Graham Mertz (Florida)

Kentucky (1)

Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

Louisiana (1)

Blake Shapen (Baylor)

Missouri (1)

Brady Cook (Missouri)

Oklahoma (1)

Casey Thompson (Nebraska)

Tennessee (1)

Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Washington, D.C. (1)

Caleb Williams (USC)

West Virginia (1)

Grant Wells (Virginia Tech)

*List also Notre Dame. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF are now members of the Big 12 so 69 total schools are included in this exercise.

