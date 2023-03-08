Russell Westbrook Got A Fan Ejected For Taunting Him With The 'Rock The Baby' Celebration

A fan taunted Russell Westbrook using the 'Rock The Baby' celebration and the Clippers star got him ejected.

Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Clippers after he was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers and bought out. While the team was keen on having him on board, things haven't been ideal since he joined.

One of the signs of dissatisfaction is when players start getting affected by what fans are doing. And this happened with Russell Westbrook in his last game, where he had a fan ejected for mocking him with his 'rock the baby' celebration.

The Los Angeles Clippers have played a couple of thrillers against the Sacramento Kings recently, although they have lost both games. And in the last one, a fan sitting courtside did the 'rock the baby' celebration with the Kings up by 3.

This didn't sit well with Westbrook, who called over arena security and had the fan tossed from the game. Even as he was going out though, the fan continued to do the action, seemingly unperturbed by Westbrook getting agitated thanks to his actions.

The Clippers couldn't close the deficit at the end of the game and lost by a point, meaning Russell Westbrook didn't even get the last laugh in the situation. And fans had quite a bit to say about the whole affair.

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Having A Fan Thrown Out

Making fun of Russell Westbrook is something NBA fans have done a lot in the last season and a half. And this situation saw many come out of the woodwork to troll the star point guard once more.

"Russ is still the softest player in the NBA," proclaimed one fan.

Another fan had a lot to say about what this means for the state of the league: "Russ is the only player in the league who has fans ejected from games for rooting against him and doing his own mockery.

"With only 30 seconds left? This is bush league. The NBA seriously needs to investigate scenarios like this, because this doesn’t happen in other sports, ever."

There are questions about whether Russ is worrying about the wrong thing, as pointed out by this fan: "He needs to get out his feelings it’s affecting his game."

Some jokes write themselves, like this one: "Ironic Russ was upset about the rock the baby taunt and proceeded to act like one."

Russell Westbrook was quite good in the game itself, racking up 27 points and 10 rebounds. But it wasn't enough for the win, which is what matters the most in the NBA. The Clippers need to figure something out quickly, or they could be having some deep trouble moving forward.

