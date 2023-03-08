Open in App
CBS Sacramento

Efforts are underway to ban TikTok nationwide

By CBS13 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u08fD_0lBjw1r200

Efforts to ban TikTok nation-wide 01:15

With over a billion users, TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media platforms, but there are now efforts underway to ban the app nationwide.

A bipartisan Senate bill, if approved, would give the federal government authority to tighten controls over companies that operate within hostile foreign countries and collect the personal data of Americans.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company that does not share data with the Chinese government.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already spoken out against a similar bill in the House, saying it violates the First Amendment and the 1988 law that protects the right to receive information regardless of its country of origin.

"Think of people streaming their experiences amidst the protests in Iran. Covid lockdowns in China. The war on Ukraine. People use TikTok to create content and share information that increases news awareness, that increases civic engagement."

Last week, the White House gave federal agencies 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices. That followed bans by Congress, the US Armed Forces, and more than half of US state governments.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Data breach hits 'hundreds' of lawmakers and staff on Capitol Hill
Washington, DC3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
Portland resident warns addicts are using food stamps to buy fentanyl: 'Zombies on our streets'
Portland, OR25 days ago
John Fetterman's Team Lashes Out at Joe Biden
Washington, DC3 days ago
Serval found in Cincinnati tree tests positive for cocaine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy