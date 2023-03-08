‘Perfect Match’ Stars Chloe Veitch and Francesca Farago Both Studied Law in College

Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match stars Francesca Farago and Chloe Veitch have more in common than just their reality TV shows. The Netflix stars revealed they both studied law in college. Here’s what Farago and Veitch shared about their similar university experiences and dreams when they were younger.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago and Chloe Veitch | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ stars Francesca Farago and Chloe Veitch competed to find love on the Netflix reality show

Netflix viewers watched Farago and Veitch, who first appeared on reality TV together in season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, compete for love again on Perfect Match.

Farago dated fellow contestants Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys before deciding her perfect match was nowhere to be found in the luxurious Panama mansion. She left the show single before reconnecting with her current boyfriend, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan.

Veitch quickly matched with Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen, only to be sent on a date with her ex-boyfriend, The Circle’s Mitchell Eason. She chose Eason over Jansen, only to quickly regret her decision and bring the LIB star back into the house.

They stayed together until the end of the show, but according to Netflix’s “Where Are They Now” YouTube video, Veitch and Jansen broke up shortly after filming wrapped.

‘Perfect Match’ stars Francesca Farago and Chloe Veitch revealed they both went to law school

In February, Veitch and Farago participated in a Marie Claire interview where the Perfect Match stars asked questions to see how well they knew each other. Veitch quizzed Farago on whether she had studied football, law, or medicine in college.

“I mean, I did law, so that was brutal,” said Farago. “… I would say medicine because you’re really caring, and you’re really sweet and I can see you wanting to care for people. So I’m gonna go with medicine.”

“Thank you,” Veitch responded. “I did actually want to be a paramedic when I was younger.”

“I wanted to be a paramedic as well!” said Farago.

“Well, I actually studied law!” Veitch revealed. “So we studied law together!”

“Stop! We have more in common than I thought!” Farago said, and Veitch agreed they were “basically the same person.”

1 of the Netflix stars graduated from Carleton University

Farago and Veitch may have both studied law in college, but it looks like only one of the Perfect Match stars graduated with a degree. According to The Tab, Farago graduated from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in 2015. The Vancouver native posted an Instagram photo from her graduation ceremony captioned: “Officially a university grad side note: never trust your dad with taking Instagram worthy pics.”

According to The Cinemaholic, Veitch attended Clacton Coastal Academy, a high school, before moving to its Inner College to study English, Arts, and Music. Her deleted page on Casting Now stated that Veitch went to school to study law (per TV Over Mind).