Grant Hill on his time with the Detroit Pistons: 'I did everything I could'

Grant Hill is proud of everything he had done for the Pistons.

Grant Hill © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Other than Isiah Thomas and the Bad Boys, Grant Hill is the first player that comes to mind when we talk about Detroit Pistons legends. Though he didn’t win championships like his Motor City predecessors, Hill knows in his heart that he gave it all he got out there on the court every single night for the Pistons faithful.

“I did everything I could. Played probably towards the end when I shouldn’t have played and tried my best, so I’m proud of what I did on the court, proud of off the court,” Hill told Andscape in 2021.

It’s all love

Hill gave Detroit fans a reason to root for the team in the post-Bad Boys era of the franchise. For seven consecutive seasons, the Pistons fans found a new idol who was the complete opposite of what Zeke and the rest of the gang embodied, which gave justice to his moniker, “Mr. Nice.”

However, in 2000, Hill parted ways with the Pistons and took his talents to Orlando. The Pistons faithful weren’t pleased, but regardless of what had played out, their love for “Mr. Nice” prevailed.

“Inevitably, I go places and I travel and it’s somebody from Detroit. They let you know. There’s also just a lot of love, and even when I went back to play after, like, four years of being hurt, they showed love then. They played ‘Welcome Back’ and the team had won and I went through a lot of stuff with my injury, so I never experienced what Allan Houston experienced when he first came back, but it’s been a positive relationship,” Hill said of his relationship with the Pistons franchise and fans.

A jersey retirement would be nice for Mr. Nice

Throughout his legendary stint with the Pistons, Hill led the team to four playoff appearances. Unfortunately, Detroit never made it past the first round under his leadership. Nevertheless, Hill still presents a strong case to have his No. 33 jersey be hanged by the rafters inside the Pistons' home court.

It is yet to happen, but the man in question is already thrilled with the idea.

“Of course, it would be huge… I am beyond thrilled to have had the opportunity to play there and to be a part of the history of the franchise and proud of what I did. We didn’t win a championship and that was disappointing and that was the goal. That was what I said during my press conference when I first came, that my goal was to win a championship, so I failed in that respect, but I went out, competed and played hard and tried to lead and be good in the locker room,” Hill admitted.