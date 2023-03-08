Andoe's Society Page: It's Left vs. Far-Left in Maplewood Politics

Maplewood may look idyllic, but the politics can turn ugly.

In May of 2022, the revelation that the Supreme Court would overturnleft the nation reeling and dominated headlines. Galvanized Maplewood activists rose up and vowed to never stop fighting — to shut down a neighborhood donut shop after it made a peanut allergy joke on social media.As the nation and world engages in an epic battle between right and left, within the 1.5 square miles that make up the inner-ring suburb of Maplewood, the 8,000 residents are witnessing a hyper-local and far more personal war between fringe left versus left-of-center. The latter camp defines the former as militant, humorless and hysterical, and nobody is more vocal about that assessment than playwright Donald Miller, a 59-year-old gay, married father who has voted (and often campaigned) for every Democrat since Bill Clinton, but is essentially Ted Cruz in the eyes of some of his younger progressive neighbors.I met the wildly irreverent Miller about a decade ago, when we both wrote for the LGBTQ magazine. Until 2017, he appeared to live a relatively drama-free life in upscale Richmond Heights, but when his family moved five minutes east, lured by a large circa 1900 Victorian on one of Maplewood’s idyllic tree-lined streets, Miller’s sometimes irritated, oftentimes comical Facebook posts described constant neighborhood dramas.“Once I had been friended by some members of the Maplewood community, including neighbors and other parents, I noticed there seemed to be this hyper rigidity that I found off-putting. It really came to the forefront during the 2021 mayoral and school board races, and the vitriol thrown around in both of those races was just staggering,” Miller says when discussing how some local activists painted the former moderate mayor — Barry Greenberg, a Jewish father of a Black son — as a racist, and referred to anyone who wanted to resume in-school learning as “kid killers.”“You would have thought it was the political race to end all political races, given the hyper melodrama,” Miller says. “Some acted as if the mayoral race was between David Duke and Mother Teresa. It was crazy.”While Maplewood prides itself on its diversity, Miller and others who agreed to speak with me on background say the vitriol and hysterics center around less than a dozen straight white 30-somethings with kids.Miller and his allies paint a picture of a community dynamic not unlike those described in the recent Atlantic piece, “How San Francisco Became a Failed City,” but on a micro-scale. In San Francisco, generous social services and a high tolerance for illegal drug use led to a massive unhoused population. Ideas advanced by entrenched activists, including open-air drug markets, have recently been met with serious pushback by more mainstream residents who say the city has become unlivable.In Maplewood, well-intentioned free-food programs led to an influx of unhoused people (including a child molester) setting up encampments under bridges and in parks. When residents complained of hypodermic needles on the playground, proposed solutions included installing a sharps box near the jungle gym.But the story is also very St. Louis in how neighborhood-specific the saga is. There’s no body of water or mountain range that separates Maplewood from the city, Richmond Heights or Clayton, just lines on a map. Yet there seems to be very little cultural spillover. And when a local woman who’d been browbeaten out of a mom’s group she founded agreed to sit down with me to discuss her observations and experiences, we arranged a clandestine meeting where nobody would know her: One mile east of Maplewood’s border in the bar of El Paisano.“I think Don’s play is going to humorously skewer the archetype of the white, comfortable, upper-middle-class urban housewife who expresses her activism by carefully curated social media posts, hyperlinks, paywall articles and online outrage. And maybe the occasional crocheted beanie,” she says after sharing the story of how she was labeled every derogatory term under the sun for not making her parenting group more political.The beleaguered woman speaks for 90 minutes. “Whew, I know that was way too much, but it was cathartic,” she says as we part ways.Set in a community garden, Miller’s latest play centers upon “a performative community activist” who attempts to manipulate others under the guise of equity and feminism.is political satire that focuses on a growing divide within the Democratic Party between old-school liberals and the new strain of überleft progressives,” Miller says. “While it’s written largely for comedic effect, the conflict at the core of the story is very real and serious. It examines how, in some cases, identity politics can be not just rigid and unproductive, but downright toxic.”Historically, queer people developed their trademark irreverent humor as a result of not being initiated into mainstream society. This gave them a unique license to mock things that were long considered untouchable, like organized religion, for instance. As the world changed and opened up, that kind of humor began to die out. Even today’s young queers, who demand reverence, would seemingly have more in common with Miller’s adversaries than with him. But Miller shows no signs of conforming anytime soon.Shortly after the local donut shop’s controversial peanut allergy post, they had a post promoting a coconut donut. Miller commented, “How dare you? Thousands are killed each year from falling coconuts!”