Philadelphia
Change location
See more from this location?
Philadelphia, PA
PennLive.com
We must rein in abusive and ineffective police | PennLive letters
By PennLive Letters to the Editor,3 days ago
By PennLive Letters to the Editor,3 days ago
Reporters have exposed corruption, misconduct and abuse by Philadelphia Police for decades. Recently, police have, by the hundreds, filed false disability claims. There are credible...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0