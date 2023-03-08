Open in App
Dearborn, MI
See more from this location?
CBS Detroit

Dearborn brewery "pouring" back into the community

By Alysia Burgio,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wvbo_0lBjrkOz00

Dearborn brewery "pouring" back into the community 02:45

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Giving back to the community is no small task. For one local brewery in Dearborn, its staff and ultimately their "tap" is going a long way.

The staff at Downey Brewing Company is greeting folks in Dearborn with a variety of craft beer and comradery.

"Most everything we have here is…eclectic. It's kind of old school, have some fun, really relaxed and enjoy the people and enjoy the beer," said owner Dean Downey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mL1nR_0lBjrkOz00
Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Living in Dearborn for three decades, Downey always supports the community, and in turn the community has backed his brewing for a long time.

"It's worked out good for everybody," Downey stated.

It's called "Give Back Tap." They've been doing it for the last seven years. Each month, a local nonprofit selects a beer on tap and the brewery gives them a portion of the profits.

"After the month's up, we'll give them back $1 for every beer that we sold, and a lot of times they'll have an event here and we'll give them a check for whatever it happens to be," said Downey.

Last month, the brewery chose the Dearborn Firefighter Burn Drive as its charity.

"We raise a ton of money to help out the local kids and local families in need," said firefighter Tim Duda.

Duda says the organization helps people who have lost their homes because of a fire.

The nonprofit puts families up in hotels, supplies food and holds fundraisers, including their big holiday toy run throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TB345_0lBjrkOz00
Dearborn Firefighter Burn Drive Facebook

In May, the organization holds a car raffle. Duda says it's the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The burn drive gets money through donations. Duda says outpour, like the "Give Back Tap," goes a long way.

"We were truly honored about it. I've known the Downey's my whole life, they're a great family. This is just one way to bring everybody together," said Duda.

Bringing people together with an act of kindness that pours back into the community.

"It's a win-win for everybody. Come in, enjoy a beer and know that while you're enjoying it, you're also doing some good for the local community," Downey stated.

Downey goes on to say he and his family have been doing this for years. He says it's a way to draw people into the brewery, but also informs people of the different nonprofits here in the community.

During the month of March, the brewery will be featuring the "Players Guild of Dearborn" charity for this month's "Give Back Tap."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
First Detroit stand-alone Chick-fil-A location planned
Detroit, MI1 day ago
New music venue District 142 readies for opening in Wyandotte
Wyandotte, MI1 day ago
The Legacy of Erma L. Henderson, Detroit’s First Black City Councilwoman
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit’s Iconic 313 Area Code May Soon Dry Up in Favor of 679
Detroit, MI1 day ago
$50M renovation at Saint John's Resort, golf course in Plymouth Township: What to know
Plymouth, MI1 day ago
The Roxy Music Venue Is Opening In Rochester, Michigan
Rochester, MI2 days ago
VIDEO: Northville Public Schools has school choir help announce snow day
Northville, MI1 day ago
Camp Dearborn to get infrastructure upgrades, paddleboats and tents
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
A Michigan Cat Shelter Closed Suddenly, Leaving These 16 Cats In Need Of A Home
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Novi’s former Steve & Rocky’s is now Brentwood Grille
Novi, MI3 days ago
Man visiting Novi's Fountain Walk is wounded in shootout
Novi, MI3 days ago
Your week in metro Detroit: My inside look into the investigation at Albion College
Detroit, MI1 day ago
CuriosiD: Why are there so many Coney Islands in Detroit?
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Troy man charged in stabbing of coworker at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI1 day ago
Low turnout at hearing over Detroit's proposed 679 area code
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Metro Detroit dog rescue must comply with ADA requirements following discrimination allegation
Livonia, MI3 days ago
Three Wayne-Westland students have been hit by vehicles. The district isn't talking
Westland, MI2 days ago
Opinion: Former Detroit police chief proposes path to stem tide of police violence
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Three years of COVID-19 in Michigan, survivor shares his story
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
Easter Detroit 2023: Brunch, Restaurants, Things to Do
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Is metro Detroit’s best brisket smoked in Royal Oak’s Holiday Market?
Royal Oak, MI3 days ago
10 Questions With Leslie Toldo After Saying Goodbye to Mid-Michigan TV
Flint, MI3 days ago
Nuka the polar bear will be returning to Detroit Zoo after one year in Toledo
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Eastern Michigan University hosting Women in Leadership panel
Ypsilanti, MI2 days ago
Modernize 75 project causing frustration in Royal Oak
Royal Oak, MI2 days ago
City of Detroit opens applications for $25M sidewalk replacement program
Detroit, MI3 days ago
In Detroit, telling the story of a legendary jazz club and a push to preserve its history
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
BREAKING: Two MSP troopers shot near Outer Drive and Fenkell on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy