MDOT: I-75 ramp, lanes closures in Monroe County begin Friday

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that lanes and ramps on I-75 in Monroe County will be closed starting Friday.

Crews will close two lanes on southbound I-75 from Otter Creek Road to Erie Road. In addition, the eastbound and westbound Luna Pier ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed. During this closure, crews will work on concrete patching, drainage construction and stage change setup.

The closure will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and go through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The ramps are expected to reopen at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

This work is part of a $126 million project to rebuild over four miles of I-75 between Erie Road and Otter Creek. The project includes rebuilding five bridges and the ramps at Otter Creek and Luna Pier Roads.

MDOT says most of the work for this project will be completed in 2023 and 2024.

The funding for this project is made possible through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program .