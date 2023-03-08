Top 5 Under-the-Radar Transfer Portal Additions in the Big 12

The last couple of months have been extremely hectic in the transfer portal, so a few commitments slid under the radar. Here are the top five in the Big 12.

DB Jalen Catalon – Texas (Arkansas)

The skinny: If you look back to the 2020 season, when he finished with 99 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles at Arkansas, he was considered one of the top young safeties in the SEC. However, injuries derailed Catalon’s career with the Razorbacks, but if healthy then the Longhorns added one of the top available defensive backs in this year’s transfer portal cycle.

OL Caleb Shaffer – Oklahoma (Miami-Ohio)

The skinny: Shaffer was a four-year starter at guard during his time with the Redhawks and should do the same with the Sooners during his graduate transfer season this fall. When he signed, the expectation was that he would replace Chris Murray at right guard. And early rumblings out of Norman have confirmed that he should make an immediate impact in the Big 12.

Sep 17, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Redhawks offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer (53) celebrates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Paycor Stadium. © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

WR Drae McCray – Texas Tech (Austin Peay)

The skinny: The Red Raiders were on the hunt in the portal for a playmaking wide receiver and found one with McCray. While not large in stature (5-foot-9, 180-pounds), he is a blazer and dynamic in space. He proved this during his last two seasons with the Governors when he totaled 129 receptions for 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns. Look for him to make a big impact this fall in Lubbock.

Nov 19, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray (10) catches a pass with Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) defending at Bryant-Denny Stadium. © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

OL Dalton Cooper – Oklahoma State (Texas State)

The skinny: While the Cowboys return a majority of their offensive line starters from the 2022 season, look for some movement and changes. One of these will likely involve Cooper, who will be the likely starter at right tackle when the season opens on September 2 nd . With Texas State he was a three-year starter at left tackle and twice earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

OL Spencer Lovell – Kansas (Cal)

The skinny: For the second consecutive portal cycle, Kansas has been aggressive with adding players. In 2022, Lonnie Phelps , Craig Young and Marvin Grant were a few who made important contributions, and this cycle’s haul should also produce several key contributors. Look for one of these to be Lovell, who is huge, experienced and smart, a combination that will make him invaluable at the guard position.