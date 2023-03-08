Tom Thibodeau was convinced Knicks would fire him after slow start: Report

Tuesday’s frustrating loss aside, the narrative around the Knicks of late has been one of improbable redemption, and one of legitimacy, as New York’s recent nine-game winning streak showed many that the team is for real, and could be a force in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

That seemed like a ridiculous reality just a few short months ago, when head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly believed his time leading the Knicks was about to run out.

“They're going to fire me,” Thibodeau told someone in his inner circle back in December, according to Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports .

That was back when New York was 10-13, coming off a disappointing season in which they didn’t make the playoffs, and looking further and further from the team that improbably surged to the fourth seed back in 2021. But Thibodeau adjusted his rotations, removed some aging or struggling veterans completely from the game plan (like Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier), and handed the keys to his youth.

Since then, the Knicks have looked like a different team. The offense is among the best in the NBA, they appear to have a star in the making in Jalen Brunson, a return to All-Star form in Julius Randle, a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Immanuel Quickley, and an elite rebounder and rim protector in Mitchell Robinson, who has helped the team’s defense look like a top-five group again since returning from a thumb fracture.

All things considered, with the Knicks now trying to push for the fourth seed they captured under Thibodeau two years ago, it’s likely that Thibodeau has ditched that reported fear of being put on the chopping block.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)