Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Tom Thibodeau was convinced Knicks would fire him after slow start: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8eK7_0lBjoCck00

Tuesday’s frustrating loss aside, the narrative around the Knicks of late has been one of improbable redemption, and one of legitimacy, as New York’s recent nine-game winning streak showed many that the team is for real, and could be a force in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

That seemed like a ridiculous reality just a few short months ago, when head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly believed his time leading the Knicks was about to run out.

“They're going to fire me,” Thibodeau told someone in his inner circle back in December, according to Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports .

That was back when New York was 10-13, coming off a disappointing season in which they didn’t make the playoffs, and looking further and further from the team that improbably surged to the fourth seed back in 2021. But Thibodeau adjusted his rotations, removed some aging or struggling veterans completely from the game plan (like Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier), and handed the keys to his youth.

Since then, the Knicks have looked like a different team. The offense is among the best in the NBA, they appear to have a star in the making in Jalen Brunson, a return to All-Star form in Julius Randle, a Sixth Man of the Year candidate in Immanuel Quickley, and an elite rebounder and rim protector in Mitchell Robinson, who has helped the team’s defense look like a top-five group again since returning from a thumb fracture.

All things considered, with the Knicks now trying to push for the fourth seed they captured under Thibodeau two years ago, it’s likely that Thibodeau has ditched that reported fear of being put on the chopping block.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
New York Knicks bench star reportedly seen as future starter by rival teams
New York City, NY2 days ago
The Knicks Need More From Quentin Grimes
New York City, NY1 day ago
Cam Reddish talks 'politics,' 'favoritism' during Knicks tenure
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks on guarding Mavs star Kyrie Irving: 'I want to see what he's all about'
Memphis, TN17 hours ago
Lakers Fans React To Clutch Win Over Raptors: "Can't Believe We Got D'Angelo Russell For Russell Westbrook"
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Ryan Poles Panic Trade For DJ Moore Will Cost Him His Job
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Luka Doncic to miss Mavericks trip to Memphis; Irving is a game-time decision
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Leonard scores 38, leads Clippers to 106-95 win over Knicks
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
New, huge Aaron Rodgers – Jets trade update
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago
Aaron Judge on Anthony Volpe: 'If you're the best player, you should be helping the Yankees'
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Double Whammy: Knicks suffer 2nd straight loss, lose Jalen Brunson to injury
New York City, NY2 days ago
WATCH: Patrick Kane scores first Rangers goal in thrilling win
New York City, NY1 day ago
Critics 'Hart' Knicks' Trade Deadline Deal
Portland, OR1 day ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Starling Marte couldn't have scripted better return from offseason surgery
New York City, NY1 day ago
Adam and the Metal Hawks join Boomer & Gio in studio
Jersey City, NJ5 days ago
The 12 Very Best Sneaker Stores in NYC for Sneakerheads to Check Out
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy