Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
WFAN Sports Radio

Tylor Megill was told by umpire that tying shoe would cost Mets a mound visit

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHltu_0lBjoArI00

Tylor Megill needed to tie his shoe during his second inning of work on Tuesday night, but he was told by the umpiring crew that if he asked for time to do so, it would count as a mound visit.

As part of Major League Baseball’s new pace of play initiative, unless you can retie your shoe and throw the next pitch before the pitch clock hits zero, you will either be penalized with a ball as part of the new pitch clock rules, or docked a mound visit if you request a timeout.

“It was just talking about when I went to tie my shoe, when I’m able to call for a timeout, but it’s gonna cost for a mound visit,” Megill said. “But I was able to make the pitch in time.”

Asked if that in fact means that tying his shoe results in a mound visit, based on his conversation with the umpire, Megill confirmed that bizarre rule.

“I guess so,” Megill said. “You should get free granted time if your shoelace is untied. That’s not your fault.”

Of course, there are ways to potentially play with the new rules, as Megill has been experimenting with. The rule states that the pitch clock starts once the pitcher receives the ball from the catcher, so if the pitcher ties his shoe while the catcher waits to throw the ball back to the mound, it could be a useful loophole.

“I was messing around with that a little bit tonight,” Megill said. “Where I would turn my back to [Tomas] Nido.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aaron Rodgers trade worked out between Jets and Packers, comes down to Rodgers' decision: Report
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Josh Hart ties Knicks franchise record after another impressive night
New York City, NY1 day ago
Ex-Red Sox Shortstop Reportedly Signs With National League Suiter
Boston, MA2 days ago
NBA Exec Hearing More Buzz About Giannis Antetokounmpo To Knicks
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Starling Marte couldn't have scripted better return from offseason surgery
New York City, NY1 day ago
How much is ‘The Sopranos’ house worth now?
North Caldwell, NJ4 days ago
Bryce Harper reveals injury return timeline
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Packers president drops all kinds of hints that Aaron Rodgers won't return to Green Bay
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Knicks' Julius Randle becomes the latest player to rip NBA officiating
New York City, NY9 hours ago
WATCH: Patrick Kane scores first Rangers goal in thrilling win
New York City, NY1 day ago
On the job: What it takes to earn $86,000 a year as a subway conductor in New York City
New York City, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy