Frankie Montas 'for sure' plans to pitch for Yankees in 2023 after surgery

Frankie Montas, in week two of his scheduled 12-week shutdown following shoulder surgery, told reporters he “for sure” expects to pitch in 2023, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

The veteran righty had struggled with shoulder issues since before he was traded to the Yanks last summer, and after disastrous results in pinstripes, underwent the surgery last month to try and address the recurring issue.

After the surgery was announced, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Montas would be shut down from throwing for 12 weeks, and considering he would have to build up from light throwing to bullpen sessions, then to live batting practice and eventually a rehab assignment, his season is very much in question.

But it’s not in question in the eyes of Montas, who hopes to have a chance to give Yankee fans a different perception of his performance after 2022’s disappointing introduction. He told reporters on Wednesday that he never felt 100 percent last season, and tried pitching through lingering shoulder discomfort. The result wasn’t good, and included an IL stint and no postseason starts after his return.

