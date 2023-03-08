Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WFAN Sports Radio

Knicks won't use fatigue as excuse for frustrating loss to Hornets

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

The Knicks looked to run out of steam in the second half of Tuesday’s ugly loss to the Hornets, their win streak halted at nine games after a 16-point halftime lead was wasted.

It’s easy to point to fatigue given the inefficiency of the starters in the fourth quarter, and given the team’s double overtime thriller on the road just two nights before. But the team wasn’t making any excuses after allowing Charlotte to come back and steal one at Madison Square Garden, especially Josh Hart.

“It’s a reality, but the reality also is, our job is to play basketball,” Hart said. “You've got people getting up at 6 am doing 12-hour shifts. Those guys are tired. For us, we’re playing a game. We’re fortunate enough to play a game like this. But we have to do that respectively. We have to go out and compete and play the game we love at the highest level. We have to make sure we’re lively and full of energy any time we step on the court.

“I don’t think we can blame this on fatigue. We need to grow and play winning basketball.”

The Knicks sure did look gassed in the fourth. The starting trio of RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley shot just 2-for-17 from the floor in the final period, one that saw the Hornets outscore the Knicks 25-16. It had been a grueling stretch for New York after Sunday’s dramatic win in Boston, and while fatigue was absolutely a factor, it wasn’t an excuse after the game.

“We ran out of gas, that’s all,” Randle said. “We gotta be better. We’ve still got to take care of business regardless.”

