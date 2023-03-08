Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge police talk about Georgia man’s death investigation; preliminary autopsy findings released

By Keymonte AveryJacquelyn Kisic,

3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released preliminary autopsy findings for the missing Georgia man found dead on Monday.

According to the coroner’s office, findings showed that Nathan Millard, 42, had no signs of internal or external trauma. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology testing. The cause and manner of death will be released once the final autopsy report is complete, the coroner said.

Baton Rouge police are set to discuss the death investigation at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Millard was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge on Feb. 23. Police said his body was found wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug near Scenic Highway.

According to Baton Rouge Police Special Victims Unit Commander Capt. Kevin Heinz, Millard left a downtown pub at about 10:30 p.m. Police said surveillance cameras were used to track Millard. He reportedly went to the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard about an hour after leaving the downtown pub. At the bus station, police said Millard was offered help by a security guard.

“The security guard offered to call him a ride, get him an Uber, and call the police for him,” said VCU Commander Captain Hines. Hines said, “He didn’t appear to be in distress, she felt that he was out of place.”

Millard declined the offer from the security guard and left the station.

Throughout the next few hours, police said Millard was seen at other businesses. The last time police were able to track him was around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb 22.

Police said Millard didn’t seem to be in any form of distress at any point in time. There is no indication of foul play being involved, according to police.

If there is any information that can assist the police in this investigation, contact the Baton Rouge Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).

