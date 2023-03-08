Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence After Kicking His New Girlfriend, Police Confirm

The troubled Jackass star was taken into custody after he allegedly kicked his new girlfriend during a dispute. Police insiders confirmed his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd , was in no way involved in the matter.
Officers were called to a residence in Escondido, Calif., around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 2, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department explained to a news publication.
The alleged victim has yet to be identified, however, she told police that her "husband" had kicked her. Sources looked into the confusing situation, noting the woman happened to be Margera's latest partner and not his actual wife — who filed for legal separation from the 43-year-old on Wednesday, February 15.
