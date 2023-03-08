Open in App
Escondido, CA
OK! Magazine

Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence After Kicking His New Girlfriend, Police Confirm

By Rebecca Friedman,

3 days ago
MEGA

Bam Margera found himself back behind bars after he was arrested for a domestic violence attack on a woman claiming to be his wife, law enforcement sources revealed.

The troubled Jackass star was taken into custody after he allegedly kicked his new girlfriend during a dispute. Police insiders confirmed his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd , was in no way involved in the matter.

MEGA

Officers were called to a residence in Escondido, Calif., around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 2, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department explained to a news publication.

The alleged victim has yet to be identified, however, she told police that her "husband" had kicked her. Sources looked into the confusing situation, noting the woman happened to be Margera's latest partner and not his actual wife — who filed for legal separation from the 43-year-old on Wednesday, February 15.

MEGA

Once locked up, Margera posted a $50,000 bail and was released from police custody , according to the sheriff's department.

While the father-of-one has a long history of troubles as a spiraling star, his most recent behavior was the last straw for Boyd — who shares 5-year-old Phoenix with the stuntman.

MEGA

Boyd made "the hard choice" to file for separation from Margera after he was noticeably intoxicated and acted "inappropriately" during a visit with his little one, OK! previously reported.

His actions caused her to additionally file for physical custody of Phoenix in order "to protect herself and their son."

Margera strongly denied his estranged wife's claims and took to social media to defend himself on Wednesday, February 22.

"I am very disappointed about what Nikki and her lawyer have said about me publicly as a father," Margera wrote alongside a photo of the family-of-three.

@BAM__MARGERA/INSTAGRAM

"I love my son more than anything in this world. I have in fact been supporting my son. No one knows my side of the story which makes me sad. But hopefully one day they will.💔," he continued.

Despite expressing his love for his son via social media, Margera hasn't seemed to skip a beat in terms of his partying ways.

After Boyd brought matters to court, the American skateboarder was spotted partying at a Las Vegas strip club on back-to-back occasions.

TMZ spoke to law enforcement sources about Margera's arrest.

