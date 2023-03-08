Open in App
Brunswick, ME
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live free or dry: No buying booze on Amtrak in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqDfJ_0lBjlDOq00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Riders on an Amtrak train that runs from Maine to Boston will soon have to hold off on buying alcoholic beverages during the 35-mile stretch of the trip that goes through New Hampshire.

The Amtrak Downeaster takes passengers 145 miles from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston. The train includes a cafe car that serves alcohol.

However, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has told the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority that the train can’t serve alcohol during the New Hampshire portion of the journey.

The change is set to go on the books on March 20 , the Portland Press Herald reported. It stems from a New Hampshire law that forbids the serving of alcohol that hasn’t been purchased in the state.

The company that provides the train’s food and beverage service, Mansfield, Massachusetts-based NexDine Hospitality, buys its alcoholic drinks in Maine for the 145-mile route, the newspaper reported.

The train brings hundreds of thousands of passengers to Boston every year, and its advertising sometimes plays up the ability to relax with a drink during the ride. It’s a popular alternative for sports and concerts because it terminates steps from TD Garden, one of New England’s biggest performance venues.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Legalized mobile sports betting begins in Massachusetts
Boston, MA1 day ago
3 Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend
Yarmouth, MA1 day ago
Get Hoppy! Where to see the Easter Bunny in Massachusetts this season
Burlington, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This Maine Spot Picked As One Of The Best In the U.S. For Nachos
South Portland, ME15 hours ago
Have You Broken Any of These Eight Weird, Bizarre Laws in Maine?
Biddeford, ME14 hours ago
Popular Bookstore Chain Set to Open a Second Location in Maine
Brunswick, ME1 day ago
Hold the pepperoni: Young bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT18 hours ago
Gunfire Erupts During Altercation At Colby College in Maine
Waterville, ME22 hours ago
The Story Behind How Portland, Maine’s Tukey’s Bridge Got Its Name
Portland, ME1 day ago
Scrumptious Reasons This Quaint Maine Town Made Two National Websites
Biddeford, ME3 days ago
Popular Boston bakery closing later this month for movie shoot
Boston, MA2 days ago
Local Worcester organization committed to improving recreational opportunities for the city’s youth
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Why This Stranded Maine Driver Wanted to Call Out a Saco Police Officer’s ‘Small Action’
Saco, ME1 day ago
Nor’easter on track to bring snow, rain, gusty wind to Massachusetts early next week
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bruins-Red Wings matchup marks first professional sporting game in MA people can bet on using phones
Boston, MA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy