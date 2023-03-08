- The FDA has accepted BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: BMRN ) supplemental marketing application for Voxzogo (vosoritide) to expand treatment to include children with achondroplasia under the age of 5.
- Achondroplasia is the most common form of disproportionate short stature.
- The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date of Oct. 21, 2023, for the supplemental application.
- In January, the European Medicines Agency validated BioMarin's application for an extension of indication for Voxzogo to treat children with achondroplasia under the age of 2.
- Voxzogo is the first FDA and EMA-approved treatment for children with achondroplasia with open bone growth plates.
- The positive move comes one day after the FDA said it needed more time to review a three-year analysis from BioMarin's ongoing Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of Hemophilia A gene therapy, which BioMarin submitted earlier this year.
- The actions date has been pushed to Jun. 30 from Mar. 31 .
- BioMarin's shares plunged on Monday after BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO ) reported positive data from the dwarfism drug.
- Related : BridgeBio's Dwarfism Candidate Shows Favorable Height Increase, Safety Profile
- Price Action: BMRN shares traded lower by 0.43% at $93.02 on the last check Wednesday.
This article After FDA Delays Hemophilia Gene Therapy, BioMarin's Dwarfism Drug Under FDA Review For Expanded Use originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0