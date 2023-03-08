12 WV state park superintendents complete special natural resources police training

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Superintendents at 12 West Virginia state parks completed training in February to become certified special natural resources police officers, the West Virginia State Parks system announced on Friday.

The special paramilitary training, led by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police, was completed at Twin Falls Resort State Park and included classroom time and physical, defensive tactics and firearms training.

“Our park superintendents make up a tremendous team that is beyond dedicated to making our state parks and forests a place where people from all walks of life can enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty,” said State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “I want to thank each superintendent for their hard work in going through this boot camp and for the good folks at DNR Police for facilitating this critical training. Our parks will continue to be safe places with very few incidents thanks to their efforts.”

By becoming certified special natural resources police officers, state park superintendents are better equipped to oversee park operations, protect West Virginia’s natural resources and ensure the safety of guests. In addition to their safety and security responsibilities, state park superintendents serve as general managers over their area of assignment, overseeing operations, maintenance, revenue management and hospitality.

For more information about West Virginia’s state parks, visit WVstateparks.com .