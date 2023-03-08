Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 8

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here .

Upgrades:

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $203

> Estee Lauder (EL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale; tgt $294

> Komatsu (KMTUY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Nordstrom (JWN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $23

> Rolls Royce PLC (RYCEY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at UOB Kay Hian; tgt $94.34

Downgrades:

> Adyen (ADYYF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon; tgt $35.20

> Centene (CNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $79

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $78

> Essilor International (ESLOY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC; tgt $13

> TDCX (TDCX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $12.10

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt raised to $210

> WW (WW) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt $4

> Zscaler (ZS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $130

Others:

> Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> First Republic Bank (FRC) removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush

> inTEST Corp (INTT) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $22

> Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $214

> Scorpio Tankers (STNG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $87

> Solid Power (SLDP) resumed with a Buy at Needham; tgt $5

> StoneCo (STNE) placed on Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt $15

> Trip.com Group (TCOM) named Research Tactical Idea at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.